Aransas County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Aransas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Aransas The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain across the warned area. Rainfall rates of about 0.25" an hour along with saturated soils from previous rainfall may lead to minor flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Port Lavaca, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Quintana, Bloomington, Placedo, Dacosta, Green Lake, Tivoli, Long Mott, Wood Hi, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Victoria College, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Riverside Park and Victoria Regional Airport. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aransas; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Aransas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Aransas Pass around 1115 AM CDT. Port Aransas around 1120 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN VICTORIA AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms located near Austwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Placedo around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 636. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 600. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN SAN PATRICIO AND SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 203 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Bonnie View, or 8 miles northeast of Taft, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockport, Taft, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Bayside, Bonnie View, Copano Village and Fulton. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 634 and 638. US Highway 77 between mile markers 636 and 642. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR ARANSAS, SOUTHEASTERN BEE, NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS, EASTERN LIVE OAK, CENTRAL NUECES, REFUGIO, SAN PATRICIO AND CALHOUN COUNTIES At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Sinton, Mathis, Port Aransas, Taft, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Corpus Christi International Airport, Skidmore, Port Oconnor, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory and St. Paul. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Texas GovernmentRockport Pilot

Reopening work to begin on Cedar Bayou

The Cedar Bayou reopening project is about to begin. In order to restore the area’s fish rich ecosystem, the eastern portion of Cedar Bayou it will be temporarily closed to the boating public effective May 1. The bayou is being dredged and heavy equipment will be running in the area.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.