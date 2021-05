Colonial Pipeline is one of the largest transporters of fuel here in the country. In a day, the Pipeline's responsible for 45 percent of the east coast's supply of diesel, petrol and jet fuel. The operator took itself offline on Friday after a ransomware attack on its system. The ransom is asking for an undisclosed amount of money. It's not clear as of now what the hackers want, but they claim to want to stay out of politics. In response, the U.S. Government took action and is now trying to find who's responsible for these attacks. As the largest cyber-attack on our fuel in history, how does something as large scale and potentially catastrophic happen? Cyber Security Expert at Mercyhurst Christopher Mansour says this is just one of many that we'll see in the future.