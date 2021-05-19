newsbreak-logo
Girls soccer final rankings: Pinecrest and Providence Day take No. 1 spots

WRAL News
 3 hours ago
Providence Day and Pinecrest ended the year atop the HighSchoolOT girls soccer rankings as the top teams in the West and East, respectively. Providence Day won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship, completing a perfect season. The Chargers headline a West Top 25 that features four other state champions: No. 2 Myers Park (4A), No. 3 Lake Norman Charter (2A), No. 4 Cox Mill (3A), and No. 25 Hickory Christian (NCISAA 2A).

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

