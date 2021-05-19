Girls soccer final rankings: Pinecrest and Providence Day take No. 1 spots
Providence Day and Pinecrest ended the year atop the HighSchoolOT girls soccer rankings as the top teams in the West and East, respectively. Providence Day won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship, completing a perfect season. The Chargers headline a West Top 25 that features four other state champions: No. 2 Myers Park (4A), No. 3 Lake Norman Charter (2A), No. 4 Cox Mill (3A), and No. 25 Hickory Christian (NCISAA 2A).www.highschoolot.com