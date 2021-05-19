newsbreak-logo
Number of Active Cases of COVID-19 Declines in Both Henry and Stark County

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSome good news today regarding the number of active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. According to a release from the Henry and Stark County Health Department, Henry County now has a total of 5,017 confirmed positive probable cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, only 51 are active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. That’s a decline of 32 cases from last week in Henry County. 63 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Stark County however, did see a small rise in active cases over last week. Overall, since the start of the pandemic, Stark County has 639 total confirmed positive or probable cases. 11 of those cases are active, ongoing cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3 over last week. 24 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19 since March of 2020. That means the total of active cases between the two counties is 62 which is a decline of 28 cases. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department will take a closer look at the numbers on Thursday morning at 8:15 Am on Wake Up Tri-Counties.

