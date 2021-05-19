Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union CTO on advancing faster payment processing

Cobalt Credit Union hires in commercial lending and mortgage lending Cody Wragge Ana Deabreu Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Cody Wragge as a senior commercial lender, Ana Deabreu as a mortgage loan officer and Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh as a commercial lender. Wragge has been in banking for more than 8 years including previously working at Cobalt as a commercial lender and commercial credit analyst. Most recently he served as vice president of Commercial Lending at an Omaha-area community bank. At Cobalt Wragge will develop and maintain the credit union's commercial loan portfolio. Wragge received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice with a minor in business administration from Wayne State College. Deabreu has been in banking for more than 7 years, specializing in lending and personal banking. Previously, she worked in direct and indirect lending functions at another area financial institution. As a mortgage loan officer, Deabreu will serve the mortgage financing needs of members and potential members. Deabreu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese. Ezeuzoh has worked for more than 6 years in sales and has previous experience in customer banking. Prior to coming to Cobalt, he worked as a regional recruiter for a local insurance company. Ezeuzoh will work with our business members in his role as a commercial lender at Cobalt. Ezeuzoh holds a Bachelor of Science in human services, with minors in business administration and creative mentoring, from the University of Delaware.