Seven C-T-area Class 1 or 2 schools will be represented in 18 state track-and-field meet events by 14 athletes or relay squads this Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. Hamilton: Penney is the lone area Class 2 school with qualifiers and also has the most with four individuals and a relay squad chasing state medals in a half-dozen events. The next-most entries belong to Hale/Bosworth and Jamesport: Tri-County with four entries apiece.