After hearing the recent announcement that so many Cobb high schools have ranked top in the state, I’m grateful for the strong leaders that have helped make such achievements possible. I’m speaking of Cobb superintendent Chris Ragsdale, and school board members Randy Scamihorn, Brad Wheeler, David Banks, and David Chastain. You know them. They’re the ones NOT jeopardizing our schools’ accreditation, NOT engaging in divisive political activism, and NOT acting the fool at school board meetings. Can’t say the same for Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard, and Tre Hutchins.