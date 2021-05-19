18th annual North Quabbin Food-A-Thon goes virtual
ATHOL — Sen. Anne Gobi (D-Spencer) joined members of Athol-Orange Community Television on Tuesday, May 18th, for the virtual North Quabbin Food-A-Thon to raise funds for food pantries and meal programs in the North Quabbin Area. Now in its 18th year, the event dedicates money to the Orange Food Pantry and the Orange community meal (both parts of the Franklin County Community Meals Program), Our Lady Immaculate Pantry in Athol, the Salvation Army Pantry and meal program in Athol, St. Vincent DePaul Pantry of St. Mary’s Church in Orange and the Good Neighbors Pantry in Wendell.www.atholdailynews.com