Public Health

Amazon Says Vaccinated Workers Can Ditch Masks Starting Next Week

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
NBC New York
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon said Wednesday it will soon stop requiring face masks for fully vaccinated workers inside warehouses, except where required by law. To verify that workers are vaccinated, Amazon will require them to upload their vaccine information to an internal employee portal. Amazon started the push to vaccinate its workers in...

