In general, cleansers have come a long way since drying bars of soap (shudder) and the stripping, foaming face washes that we used to slather all over ourselves when we were teenagers. And for oily and acne-prone skin types in particular, it's fair to say cleansers have come even further. Thanks to great cosmetic chemists, formulations are more effective at removing grime and excess sebum than ever, plus they are far less irritating and don't strip the skin of necessary oil, which is no easy feat. The best cleansers for oily and acneic skin, however, contain salicylic acid as one of the main ingredients.