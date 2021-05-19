newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

THIS YENKO CAMARO NOMAD RENDERING IS A WEAPONS-GRADE WAGON

By Lucas Allen
musclecarsandtrucks.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the ultimate version of GM’s muscle car that you can buy from the factory. And while that track-focused Camaro is an outright stunner, the aftermarket has found a way to create even more ludicrous iterations of the old-school Chevrolet muscle car formula. Take the folks at Specialty Vehicle Engineering for example, and their 1,050 horsepower 2021 SVE Yenko Camaro. Based on either a Chevrolet Camaro 1SS or 2SS with the 1LE package, this supercharged weapon harks back to the glory days of the original Yenko models. Thanks to Instagram user Oscar Vargas, we now have a chance to see what this very special car would look like in wagon form. This is the 2021 Yenko Camaro Nomad.

www.musclecarsandtrucks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Chevrolet Camaro#Project A#Car Models#Ferrari Ff#Gm#The Chevrolet Nomad#Cts#Cnc#American#Callaway#Ferrari Ff#Yenko Camaro Nomad#Camaro#Wagon Form#V8#2ss#Larger Throttle Body#Buick Tourx#Enthusiasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Camaro Will Lose These Two Paint Colors

The upcoming 2022 Chevy Camaro will slot in as the seventh model year of the latest sixth generation, introducing a few minor changes and updates over the current 2021 model year. Among those changes is the deletion of two exterior paint options. When it arrives, the 2022 Chevy Camaro will...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Design Is Number One Reason For Buying The Chevy Silverado

The Chevy Silverado 1500 light duty pickup truck is in the third year of its fourth generation. Ever since the 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 was introduced, many have come out very much in favor of its styling, which is markedly different from that of the third-generation model, Meanwhile, others have criticized the appearance, often using the term “sideburns” to express their sentiment. Turns out, the new design has helped sales, rather than hinder them.
Michigan CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BREAKING: Chevy Camaro Production Stops Again

The Chevrolet Camaro has been having a tough time lately. Sales continue to be down as it remains a distant third place behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in the ongoing muscle car battle. More recently, it's become another victim of the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Production was forced to stop in mid-March at the Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan but got started again late last month. Unfortunately, it didn't last long.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Cadillac CT5 Sport Wagon Rendering Proposes An Interesting Idea

We drove the Cadillac CT5-V last summer and discovered the sporty sedan is a solid choice, though it doesn’t stand out in a segment loaded with better options. Motor1.com’s Senior Editor Jeff Perez noted that the car “drives well, sounds great, and has most if not all of the safety and convenience features you’d expect from any vehicle in this class.” But it’s just “not great.”
Carsmotorillustrated.com

Chevrolet Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition Is a 710HP TRX Fighter

Ford and Ram have their high-powered trucks in the Raptor and TRX. It’s Chevy’s turn. The Yenko/SC Silverado is prepared by Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE). True GM full-size truck fans must have felt a little left out over the last nine months or so. While Chevy’s main competitors got new super-trucks, the Silverado was essentially left behind. Once more, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) comes to the aid of those who need more “truck” from their Silverado.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Geo Metro Convertible Was a Hilariously Basic Roadster

With the possible exception of the Mirage, even inexpensive modern hatchbacks offer things that just a few years ago were solely for luxury cars. But once upon a time, that wasn’t the case. Such cars were often called ‘econoboxes,’ because, apart from fuel efficiency, they didn’t offer much. And admittedly, there’s something refreshingly honest about that—sometimes. But as Doug DeMuro explains in his latest video, the Geo Metro Convertible isn’t one of those times.
Motorsportsgmauthority.com

NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Ushers In A New Era Of Racing

The NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has been officially unveiled, debuting alongside its Ford Mustang and Toyota Camry counterparts during a special event held in North Carolina today. The next-generation Camaro ZL1 race car, which will make its competition debut next year, incorporated a new lower greenhouse, shortened deck...
ElectronicsCarscoops

GM To Idle Chevy Camaro Production For A Further Six Weeks

GM’s Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan will remain closed until June 28, according to reports. The Lansing Grand River site is responsible for building the Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Malibu, Cadillac CT4, and Cadillac CT5. It was closed on March 15 due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors and only re-opened on May 3. However, this past Monday, May 10, the doors to the assembly plant were shut once again, CBS news affiliate WLNS 6 reports.
Motorsportsguideautoweb.com

Meet NASCAR’s Next-Gen Camaro, Camry and Mustang

Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford have just unveiled their next-gen cars for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. They will all make their race debuts at the Daytona 500 next February. Also: Is This Proof That a Chevy Camaro EV is Coming?. Also: 2021 Toyota Camry Gains New Hybrid Model, More Safety...
Violent CrimesHooniverse

Wagon Wednesday: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

“We look forward to meeting the needs of European customers with this strategic model that caters to the preferences of the market.” After seeing the above picture, this comment tells you everything you need to know about the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake that was just unveiled. It’s gorgeous but it’s not for us, not for North America.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2002 Bright Rally Red Chevrolet Camaro

Bright Rally Red 2002 Chevrolet Camaro RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.