THIS YENKO CAMARO NOMAD RENDERING IS A WEAPONS-GRADE WAGON

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the ultimate version of GM’s muscle car that you can buy from the factory. And while that track-focused Camaro is an outright stunner, the aftermarket has found a way to create even more ludicrous iterations of the old-school Chevrolet muscle car formula. Take the folks at Specialty Vehicle Engineering for example, and their 1,050 horsepower 2021 SVE Yenko Camaro. Based on either a Chevrolet Camaro 1SS or 2SS with the 1LE package, this supercharged weapon harks back to the glory days of the original Yenko models. Thanks to Instagram user Oscar Vargas, we now have a chance to see what this very special car would look like in wagon form. This is the 2021 Yenko Camaro Nomad.