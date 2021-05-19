HD Physical Therapy marks ninth anniversary

DEVENS — A new regional vaccination site at Clear Path for Veterans will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m. As the Sun reported in April, it will be located at 84 Antietam St., the site of the former Cutler Army Hospital. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature the Moderna vaccine. Anyone above the age of 16 who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts is welcome to receive their vaccine. Appointments are heavily encouraged and can be scheduled using the Massachusetts vaccination finder website.