HD Physical Therapy marks ninth anniversary
HD Physical Therapy (HDPT) (HDPTonline.com), which began in Wakefield, recently marked the company’s ninth anniversary on May 15. Through diligence and dedication, the clinic, started in May of 2012 by co-founders Ed Harding and Glenn R. D'Addario, has grown from the three staff members to over 25 employees. They have mentored numerous high school and physical therapy students, and made many appearances at area health fairs, high schools, colleges and community events, as well as contributed to numerous local charities and their events.www.wickedlocal.com