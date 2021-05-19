newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Are You the Ultimate Harry Potter Fan? This Game Show Is for You

Can you believe it's been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters? To celebrate the magical occasion, WarnerMedia Kids & Family just announced two new unscripted Wizarding World specials!. Uber fans will soon be able to catch a limited Harry Potter fan quiz competition series and...

ShoppingThe Brick Fan

LEGO Harry Potter Summer 2021 Wizard Cards

The embargo for the new summer 2021 LEGO Harry Potter sets have lifted today and we’re getting our review ready so stay tuned for them. One new thing in this wave are some collectible Wizard Cards that are randomly packed into sets. They are essentially 2×2 tiles featuring characters from the Harry Potter Universe and are based on the Chocolate Frog Cards. Below are the cards you will be able to collect in this wave.
MoviesPosted by
Red Tricycle

Disney+ to Premiere the First-Ever Muppets Halloween Movie This Fall

Get excited Halloween fans, we’re officially halfway to the holiday! Disney is celebrating with a variety of announcements and events, including a brand-new Muppets movie!. Muppets Haunted Mansion is the first-ever Halloween movie for the beloved characters and it will premiere this fall on Disney+. Sure to be both hilarious...
TV & VideosSFGate

Bobby Moynihan, Ron Funches to Host 'Ultimate Slip 'N Slide' Game Show on NBC

Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches are slated to co-host NBC’s latest summertime competition game show, “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide,” which will make a splash during a special two-night premiere on Aug. 8 after the Olympic Closing Ceremony. The series, which hails from Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Propagate, is described as a fresh take on Wham-O’s iconic 1960s slippery outdoor game, promising many thrills (and spills).
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Harry Potter Butterbeer Recipe

I’m so excited about this butterbeer recipe! The first time my family saw the characters of Harry Potter enjoying this tasty drink we knew we had to have it. Off to Universal Studios we went!. While I enjoy heading over to Universal Studios for some butterbeer with my family, not...
Movieschainstoreage.com

More details about Harry Potter NYC flagship

The only official Harry Potter flagship in the world will have a bar — of sorts. Set to open on June 3 in mid-town Manhattan, the three-floor, 21,000-sq.-ft. store will combine interactive elements, exclusive products and 15 different Harry Potter-themed areas. More than 1,000 props will be on display, including some authentic items used in the movies.
BusinessComicBook

AT&T Deal Leaves Future of Batman, Mortal Kombat, and Harry Potter Games Studios in Question

Following today's announcement that AT&T is spinning off WarnerMedia for a merger with Discovery, it has been revealed that WB Games will be split up. The video game publisher will see some properties and studios end up with the newly formed company, while others will stay with AT&T. At this time, little in the way of specific information has been revealed, but it does raise questions about the company's video game properties, including Batman, Harry Potter, and Mortal Kombat. Obviously, these franchises remain important ones, but it goes to show just how far-reaching the impact of the deal will be.
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Aiming for 2022 Reopening

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is hoping to conjure up a 2022 reopening according to a recent report. The New York Times has the details about the entire effort to get the play back up and running. As with most high-profile shows, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a pause in touring and local showings alike in America. But, with things looking like they’re on the upswing, people are getting hopeful about next year’s prospects. Over in Australia, the Princess Theatre is already reopened. But, in the UK, the Cursed Child won’t get to draw the curtain up until at least October of this year. So, there’s a ton of different responses to the idea of bringing the play back. In America, the Harry Potter show has been a unqualified smash-hit. They’ve gobbled up awards and ticket sales are through the roof. (As you would expect with this franchise.)
Governmentmatadornetwork.com

The largest immersive Harry Potter experience is opening in NYC

You may not be a wizard, but you can get the full Harry Potter experience at a new store opening up in New York on June 3, 2021. The store is expected to bring a whole lot of magic as the largest Harry Potter store thus far, with 21,000 square feet spaced out over three stories. Inside, there will be 15 themed areas with many never-before-seen interactions and merchandise like customized wands you can’t find anywhere else. The store is also expected to expand shortly after it opens into other adventures using virtual reality, according to a press release.
LifestyleComicBook

Harry Potter New York to Start Serving Butterbeer

No trip to any Harry Potter attraction at amusement parks around the world is complete without getting a nice, frosty glass of Butterbeer, with Harry Potter New York confirming that not only will fans get to taste the beloved beverage at the location, but the store will feature an entire "Butterbeer Bar." The bar will allow guests to purchase a draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream, or a bottle of Butterbeer. Given how few places around the world fans can consume the soft drink, this update is sure to delight anyone who had been planning on paying a visit to the official store. Harry Potter New York opens on June 3rd.