Towering apartment project planned for Dilworth

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE — Fresh details have emerged about the latest development set to rise above Dilworth. The Charlotte Observer reports two firms out of New York are planning to build a 26-story tower and a midrise building that will contain hundreds of apartments at Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue.

