Residential high-rise building eyed for South End

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE — Atlanta-based Portman Residential is gearing up to build a high-rise tower in South End.

The project, 2161 Hawkins, will be developed immediately adjacent to Portman Holdings’ The Line, a 16-story, 285,000-square-foot office building, at 2151 Hawkins St. 2161 Hawkins will be developed on the 1.5-acre site currently occupied by Sycamore Brewing, which will relocate to The Line once it delivers.

Portman Residential and Portman Holdings are affiliated companies but have different ownership structures.

Marc Brambrut, senior vice president at Portman Residential, said the firm is still studying various programs for what could be developed. Right now, a 22-story building with an apartment count in the high 200 to mid-300 range is being considered. 2161 Hawkins will be a luxury apartment development.

