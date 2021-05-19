Westmoreland County woman caught with loaded handgun at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, PA — A woman was prevented from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport by Transportation Security Administration officers on Tuesday.

The officers caught the Greensburg woman, who was not identified, with a loaded .380 caliber handgun in her purse when she entered the security checkpoint. It was the third gun caught by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year.

Even though it is only mid-May, it tied the highest number of guns caught at the checkpoint in all 12 months of 2019, in spite of the fact that significantly fewer travelers are flying currently due to the pandemic.

TSA officials notified the Westmoreland County Park Police, who responded to the checkpoint and questioned the woman. She now faces a stiff federal financial penalty for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.