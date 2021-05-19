newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Government

Westmoreland County woman caught with loaded handgun at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LwPw_0a4cFVRc00

LATROBE, PA — A woman was prevented from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport by Transportation Security Administration officers on Tuesday.

The officers caught the Greensburg woman, who was not identified, with a loaded .380 caliber handgun in her purse when she entered the security checkpoint. It was the third gun caught by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year.

Even though it is only mid-May, it tied the highest number of guns caught at the checkpoint in all 12 months of 2019, in spite of the fact that significantly fewer travelers are flying currently due to the pandemic.

TSA officials notified the Westmoreland County Park Police, who responded to the checkpoint and questioned the woman. She now faces a stiff federal financial penalty for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Arnold, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Greensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Greensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Latrobe, PA
Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
Greensburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Guns#Tsa#County Police#Airport Police#Tsa Officers#Tsa Officials#Flying#Travelers#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania Crime & Safetysauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania Crime & Safetyems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Crime & Safetythecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania GovernmentWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyPosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. woman charged after her 8-month-old daughter nearly dies from fentanyl, meth overdose

WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County woman has been charged after her then 8-month-old daughter nearly died from a drug overdose in February. State police Friday charged Alexandria Victoria Martinez, 31, with endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia. Toxicology test results showed the infant had methamphetamine, fentanyl...
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
FOX 43

PennDOT, State Police and municipal departments across the state team up for 'Click It or Ticket' seat belt enforcement initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is teaming up with Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in a national "Click It or Ticket" selt belt education and enforcement initiative. The mobilization begins today and will last through June...
Pennsylvania Lifestylewtae.com

Fire destroys Spaghetti & Steakhouse restaurant in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A fire destroyed a popular Westmoreland County restaurant, Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to the Spaghetti & Steakhouse Restaurant along Rt. 22 at around 3:30 a.m. and found the building fully involved. At least six fire departments spent hours on scene, but the restaurant couldn't be saved.
Pennsylvania HealthPosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Pennsylvania Crime & Safetywtae.com

Fire breaks out in Murrysville home

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Multiple firefighters were called to the scene when fire broke out in a home in Murrysville, Westmoreland County, on Thursday night. The fire was reported at a home on the 3300 block of North Hills Road. The fire was under control after about an hour and a...