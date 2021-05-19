Ex-Packers Exec Slams Aaron Rodgers, Other ‘Divas’ in NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf doesn’t seem too happy about how much power Aaron Rodgers and other top quarterbacks wield in today’s NFL. Wolf — who traded for a young Brett Favre and helped turn the Green Bay Packers into perennial contenders during his nine-year run (1991-2000) as general manager — was asked to discuss his former team’s situation with their franchise quarterback during his guest appearance on The Big Show Radio Network earlier this week and spent a bit of time talking about the “divas” playing quarterback in the modern NFL.heavy.com