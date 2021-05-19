newsbreak-logo
American Idol judge Katy Perry slammed for charging fans $2500 each to meet her at Las Vegas residency

By Tom Capon
The US Sun
 3 hours ago

AMERICAN Idol judge Katy Perry was slammed for charging her fans $2500 each to meet her at the Las Vegas residency.

The singer, 36, delighted fans with news she would be taking up a residency at the new Resorts World casino in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2BtM_0a4cETZX00
Katy Perry is charging $2,500 for her meet and greet Credit: ABC

But the excitement was tempered for some Katy Perry fans, as the meet and greet costs $2499 - and doesn't cover the cost of the ticket.

The add on - labelled The Teenage Dream VIP Experience - includes a meet and greet with Katy Perry, as well as a photo opportunity.

They also receive a preshow party based on the residency, called Play.

Other offers include a Katy Perry satin jacket, VIP event management and a VIP check-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDZNO_0a4cETZX00
Fans can buy the experience, but it does not include a ticket Credit: Ticketmaster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7VlT_0a4cETZX00
A full list of extras with the Teenage Dream VIP Experience bundle Credit: Ticketmaster

Fans were not happy with the price, with one person saying: "Not $2.5k for meet and greets when we can meet you in a parking garage for free"

Another added: "Mom, I have no 2500 dollars, IM STILL BROKE SINCE THE WITNESS TOUR!!"

A third said: "Me and my friends decided that for the vip tickets and the meet and greet ticket prices we should get to meet Katy's entire family including [daughter] Daisy and most importantly mr Keith Hudson. My friend also state for the price we should be on the cover of her next album"

Katy, who released her latest album Smile last year, will be performing Play at the Resorts World's new 5,000 seat venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ehwc_0a4cETZX00
Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnbgA_0a4cETZX00
Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nddj_0a4cETZX00
Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caVa6_0a4cETZX00
Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ja2F5_0a4cETZX00
Credit: Twitter

Announcing the news earlier this month, Katy tweeted: "It's a TRIP to finally be able to announce my brand new show #Play, a Las Vegas residency."

It comes after Katy featured in a The Resorts World casino ad, alongside fellow "residency stars" Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and her American Idol co-judge Luke Bryan.

The commercial opens with a couple waking up in their luxe hotel room before heading into a conveyor belt of food and a Faberge egg, which opens to show Katy as a mermaid under the sea.

Resorts World is the first casino to be built in Las Vegas for over a decade, and the indoor stage is expected to seat 5,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgWsn_0a4cETZX00
Katy teased the residency with an advert for Resorts World Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOnjb_0a4cETZX00
kaThe star is a judge on American Idol Credit: Getty

Most read in Celebrity

The Waking Up in Vegas singer joins a host of other stars who have had residencies in Vegas, including Jennifer "JLo" Lopez, and Britney Spears.

This is her first comeback to the stage since her daughter arrived into the world.

Baby Daisy, born in August 2020, has rarely been pictured, with Katy and Orlando choosing to keep their baby private.

Orlando proposed to Katy with a ruby and diamond flower design in early 2019.

