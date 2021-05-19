newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dad of 4-year-old who shot herself wants justice

By CNN Newsource
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZ3iV_0a4cEFSb00

Click here for updates on this story

TEMPSE, Arizona ( KPHO/KTVK ) — The father of the 4-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in a Tempe apartment Sunday night wants justice for his daughter and answers. “Put away your weapons. Just don’t leave them laying (sic) around. Like I said, it’s ignorance and stupidity,” said Robert Gonzalez Jr.

Tempe Police were called to an apartment on Sunday night. Police say it appears 4-year-old Karyn found a gun that her older sibling put under a piece of furniture, believing it was out of sight and no longer a risk. “What I wanna know, how did a 4-year-old pick up a gun and actually turn it around and point it at herself?” Gonzalez said. “My daughter don’t got a face. To all you cowards out there who want to carry a gun, you’re no man with that. For what? She’s not here no more. She is not here no more. I cannot get her back.”

Karyn died at the scene. Gonzalez says he is separated from Karyn’s mom and last saw his daughter two weeks ago. “We played. She talk to me, ‘Come play with me daddy,’ and she’ll grab my finger and I’ll follow her everywhere. She made sure I didn’t go to sleep that day,” Gonzalez said. “I was supposed to see her this past weekend but I had to work, or else my baby would still be here, if she was in my hands.”

Gonzalez said Karyn was a girly girl, and his princess. She loved to dance and sing. This Friday was supposed to be her graduation from preschool. “Beautiful, fun, enjoying life to the fullest, innocent — innocent! I’m never going to get her back again,” Gonzalez said.

So far, no one is facing charges related to Karyn’s death. Tempe Police say the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, and once all necessary forensic exams have been concluded, investigators will look at all of the elements of the case and determine if there is probable cause to submit charges to anyone.

“This is an incredibly sad and tragic incident. We want to take this opportunity to remind people if you own a gun, please keep it in a locked, secured, and in a safe place out of reach of children. We continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts,” Tempe Police added.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can visit this website: gofundme.com/f/help-heavens-newest-angel-4-yr-old-karyn?qid=9daeb7987b2190fcbc89c3d465f33d32&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The post Dad of 4-year-old who shot herself wants justice appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
249
Followers
84
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowards#Dance#Baby People#Guns#Sad People#Forensic Investigators#Justice#Tempse#Kpho#Tempe Police#Daughter#Funeral Expenses#Weapons#Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Governmentfox26houston.com

2 women, 4-year-old child shot in Times Square

NEW YORK - The NYPD was searching for a person of interest after a shooting in Times Square that injured two women and a 4-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon. According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 44th Street and 7th Avenue. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said...
Missouri Crime & SafetyKRDO

Father charged after 4-year-old accidentally fatally shot himself

UNION, Missouri (KMOV) — A 4-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in Union, Missouri Thursday morning. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the child’s father was sleeping in the living room and placed a loaded gun on the floor under the couch. Just before 6 a.m., the child got up and walked into the room to get a drink. The father left the room to use the bathroom and as he was returning to the room, he heard a gunshot. The child had shot himself.
Michigan Crime & SafetyHolland Sentinel

4-year-old dies after being shot with pellet gun

BLENDON TWP. — A 4-year-old died after being shot with a pellet gun on on Friday in Blendon Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the shooting is believed to be accidental. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a Blendon Township home at 7 p.m....
Violent Crimeskisswtlz.com

Cop who rescued 4-year-old wounded in shooting speaks out

An NYPD officer is being hailed a hero after picking up a 4-year-old girl who was hurt in a triple shooting in Times Square and bringing her to safety. The nerve-racking moments were all caught on video. Officer Alyssa Vogel, who is a mother to a 6-month-old boy, told CBS...
Alabama Crime & SafetyWrcbtv.com

6-year-old child shot by 3-year-old sibling who found gun

MAYLENE, Ala. (AP) — A 6-year-old Alabama child has died after a 3-year-old sibling found an unsecured gun and shot the older child. The shooting happened Monday in Maylene, south of Birmingham. Local news outlets report that it happened at the home a of a Helena police officer who wasn't home at the time.
Michigan Crime & SafetyNew Haven Register

Michigan police say 4-year-old fatally shot by pellet gun

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 4-year-old child has died after being accidentally shot with a pellet gun in western Michigan’s Ottawa County, police said. The child was shot Friday evening at a home in rural Blendon Township, which is south of Allendale, but Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office provided few details.
Violent Crimesfox5dc.com

7-year-old shot in DC thanks everyone who prayed for her

WASHINGTON - Family of a 7-year-old girl shot in Northeast D.C. over the weekend calls her return home from the hospital, ‘a miracle.’. Reagan Grimes was shot through her chest Saturday while she was playing outside. Initially police said her injuries were life threatening, but on Tuesday, just three days later, she was released from intensive care and allowed to go home.
Missouri Crime & SafetyNY Daily News

Missouri dad charged after 4-year-old finds loaded gun under couch, shoots himself to death: cops

A Missouri father was charged with second-degree murder after his 4-year-old son found a gun under the couch and fatally shot himself, authorities said Friday. Scott Hilton Jr., 34, left the loaded weapon on the floor under the couch while he slept in the living room Thursday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He got up to go to the bathroom around 6 a.m. and heard a gunshot as he walked back to the living room, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement.
Arizona Crime & SafetyPosted by
12 News

4-year-old dies after shooting herself in Tempe, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. — A four-year-old girl has died after shooting herself with a gun at a Tempe residence Sunday evening, the Tempe Police Department said. Officers responded to the residence near the intersection of South Rural Road and East Carter Drive after being called by someone who identified themself as a family member, the department said. The caller said that the girl shot herself.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Father Having Affair With Daughter-In-Law Electrocutes Son To Death

A man from Aaskandra village was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly electrocuting his son. Police in the Jaisalmer, Rajasthan also apprehended the man’s daughter-in-law after she was found to have had a hand in committing the crime. The victim, identified as Heera Lal, was electrocuted to death by his father Mukesh Kumar and his wife Parle, while he was asleep.