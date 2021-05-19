newsbreak-logo
Kentucky Health

Bar owner welcomes all, but asks to see vaccination cards for maskless patrons

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky ( WLKY ) — In light of new guidance for vaccinated people by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local businesses are taking extra cautionary steps to keep patrons safe.

“Since we’ve heard of this, I definitely understand that we’re going to see a wide range of responses from businesses in terms of what they want and what they don’t want,” Louisville Downtown Partnership president Rebecca Matheny said.

There is a sign on the door of Chestnut Street bar Meta outlining the new mask policy after the CDC released new guidance allowing for vaccinated people, in most cases, to go without a mask inside and out.

“We realized if we don’t have a cogent policy on this, we’re going to end up in a lot of disagreements with people,” owner Jeremy Johnson said.

On the door, the sign says vaccinated people who can show proof are able to take their mask off inside. Patrons who cannot show proof or have not been vaccinated are asked to keep their masks on unless seated.

“Do you want to carry your vaccine card or do you want to carry a mask?” Johnson asked. “It’s one or the other. Both are a little inconvenient, I get it but if people really hate wearing a mask, all you got to do is show me that you’re vaccinated. No big deal.”

Bartenders are checking vaccination cards and IDs.

“My staff just felt it was best to verify proof and if not, it’s really not a big deal to wear your mask if you have to go from your table to the restroom,” Johnson said.

With a range of options for businesses to adopt as far as rules within the establishment, Matheny said people should expect different rules at different places with the new guidance.

“I trust our business owners to make decisions that are right for their businesses,” Matheny said.

Shop-bar also posted on their Facebook page they would ask to see vaccination cards for patrons who wanted to go maskless indoors.

The post Bar owner welcomes all, but asks to see vaccination cards for maskless patrons appeared first on KTVZ .

Kentucky Healthspectrumnews1.com

Free rides to vaccine sites made easy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Getting COVID-19 information to the people that need it the most is not an easy task, but Louisville-based nonprofit Kentucky Voices for Health (KVH) has made its mission to do just that. What You Need To Know. Transportation barriers in Kentucky predate COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky Voices for...
Kentucky GovernmentWLKY.com

They're back! 17 year cicadas begin to emerge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge in parts of Louisville after spending 17 years below ground. The last time the periodical cicadas appeared in the area was back in 2004. The cicadas were covering many trees and headstones at Cave Hill Cemetery Monday morning. Horticulture...
Kentucky GovernmentWSIL TV

1.9 Million people in Kentucky have received at least first COVID-19 shot

(WSIL) -- On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Governmentkentuckytoday.com

Louisville testing methods identify variant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – University of Louisville research using wastewater to monitor COVID-19 infection was first to identify a variant in Louisville alerting officials ahead of other testing methods and giving them time to work on containment. UofL detected the Brazilian strain known as P.1, early in April in a...
Kentucky HealthWave 3

Brazilian variant of COVID-19 found in Louisville wastewater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Brazilian strain of the coronavirus was detected in Jefferson County wastewater. A University of Louisville Co-Immunity Project looked at wastewater samples which showed the Brazilian strain, known as P.1, in western Jefferson County in April. “The ability to detect viruses early, such as in this...
Kentucky HealthWLKY.com

JCPS to host walk-in vaccine clinics for students this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is bringing the vaccine to its students. This week, the district is teaming up with UofL Health to host pop-up vaccine clinics at Doss High School and Fairdale High School. The clinic will be held Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The vaccine is currently...