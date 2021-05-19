Apex Legends Dev Wants To Add Harsher Penalties For Lazy Players
This is a great time to be an "Apex Legends" player — the game's new 3v3 mode, Arenas, had players so excited after it was teased that the game's servers couldn't keep up when it was first released. Additionally, Respawn has worked to keep the game from becoming stale, and has regularly updated it with a variety of different features that make it worth playing in 2021. Based on recent comments from Respawn's Lead Game Designer, Carlos Pineda, "Apex Legends" may be adding a new method of dealing with pesky "early leavers."www.svg.com