newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Harry & Meghan’ Movie: First Photo of Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton in Character

By James Hibberd
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Lifetime’s latest British royal family movie has a cast and first photo. Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) take on the crowns for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. The film marks the third Lifetime film chronicling the...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35
Followers
0
Post
933
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Princess Diana#Harry Meghan#Harry Meghan#Lifetime#Palace#Duke#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
WorldOk Magazine

Two Cute! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Adorable New Photo Of Baby Archie To Celebrate His Birthday

They grow up so fast! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new photo of two-year-old birthday boy Archie. In honor of their son turning two on Thursday, May 6, the couple shared a picture of the back of Archie, with a full head of hair, looking up at a large bouquet of balloons, to their Archewell Foundation website. "Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie’s Birthday," the website read over the snap.
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ask fans to donate $5 to vaccine distribution in developing countries to mark Archie's second birthday - but don't share a new photo of the toddler

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today urged supporters to make a $5 donation to vaccine distribution in developing countries to mark Archie's second birthday. The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, shared a lengthy post on their Archewell Foundation site calling for royal fans to support GAVI, a vaccine alliance which buys COVID-19 vaccines for the world.
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

'Why bother posting this at all?' Royal fans bemoan not seeing Archie's face AGAIN as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a new photo of their son's back for his second birthday

Royal fans have expressed their annoyance over not seeing Archie's face again after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new picture of their son to celebrate his second birthday. The image, released on their Archewell site this evening, shows the Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn holding balloons...
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Prince Harry reveals secret supermarket meeting with Meghan

Prince Harry has spoken about the extent to which he and Meghan tried to keep their burgeoning relationship under wraps, how it felt to grow up in the media spotlight and his new life in the US. The Duke of Sussex was talking to actor Dax Shepard, host of the...
Celebritiestodaysparent.com

Will Prince Harry and Meghan use one of these baby names?

As summer approaches and Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry get closer to welcoming their daughter, speculation is heating up about what the Sussexes will call their little girl. Earlier this week, bookies Ladbrokes revealed there’s a new top choice for the Duke and Duchess’ second child’s name: Philippa, in honour of Prince Philip, Harry’s late grandfather. It has 3/1 odds.
Books & LiteratureHelloGiggles

Meghan Markle's First Children’s Book Is Based on a Poem She Penned for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on Tuesday, April 4th that she will release her first children's book next month. Titled The Bench, the story is based on a poem she wrote for Prince Harry for Father's Day 2018, a month after their son Archie was born. In a press release from The Bench publisher Random House Children's Book, Meghan stated, "That poem became this story."
Mental HealthVanity Fair

Prince Harry and Oprah Release a First Look at Their Star-Studded Mental Health Documentary

Oprah and Prince Harry are speaking candidly about their struggles with mental health in the first trailer for their documentary The Me You Can't See. After announcing the release date for the Apple TV+ series earlier this month, the pair gave a first look at the program that features interviews with stars like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, chef Rashad Armstead, professional basketball players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, 2021 Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams. Meghan Markle also makes a brief cameo, looking over Harry's shoulder as he works on his laptop while wearing a t-shirt that reads “Raising the Future.” “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says in the trailer while sitting opposite Harry, before going on to discuss negative words frequently associated with mental health such as “crazy,” “lost it,” and “can't keep it together.” She continues, “With that stigma of being labeled ‘the other,’ the telling of the story, being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial.”
Animalsheraldmailmedia.com

This will be the year of Meghan, Harry and the cicadas

I’m trying to figure out how old I am in cicada years. If you’re an English major, counting backward by factors of 17 is not a particular strength, but I believe I’m somewhere in the neighborhood of four. In the North they do not have cicadas, but when you retire...
CelebritiesObserver

How Prince Harry and Meghan Would Avoid Paparazzi When They First Started Dating

Prince Harry made another big media appearance this week, as he was the guest on Dax Shepard’s latest ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast. The conversation was focused around mental health, and the Duke of Sussex also spoke about a rather wide range of topics including his infamous naked Las Vegas photos, his new family life in California and how he and Meghan Markle, who are now living in Montecito with their son, Archie, and are expecting their second child this summer, would avoid photographers when they first began dating.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Prince Harry Talks First Public Outing With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret public outing early on in their relationship. On the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed how he and his now wife tried to keep things under wraps when they began dating. "The first time...