Why Did Republicans Balk on a Jan. 6 Commission? Donald Trump
It's been quite a week already for Rep. John Katko. On Monday, he joined the Leadership team of his fellow House Republicans, replacing his colleague Elise Stefanik who got a major promotion. Less than 24 hours later, Katko found himself thrown under the bus by his new boss, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for delivering a bipartisan deal to look into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. And today, Katko's framework finds itself heading toward rejection by the same people who told him to do it.time.com