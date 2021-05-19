Nick Wright thinks the Clippers are afraid of the Lakers, tanked to avoid them in playoffs

Fox Sports personality Nick Wright thinks the Los Angeles Clippers tanked the end of the season to avoid the Lakers in the NBA Playoffs. The NBA Playoffs are set to take place this weekend, but basketball fans will be attentively watching the Los Angeles Lakers’ play-in round matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers are gaining massive attention for an overwhelming belief by some that the team intentionally lost their final two games of the regular-season to avoid playing the Lakers ahead of the Western Conference Finals.