HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Hammond have responded to a lawsuit filed against the city and six police officers for the alleged use of excessive force. The lawsuit was filed by Timothy Watkins, 45, of Amite, on Saturday in the Eastern District federal court in New Orleans. It alleges that Watkins, an African-American man, was unjustly handcuffed by police through the use of force after he called 9-1-1 himself to mediate a dispute over a broken windshield.