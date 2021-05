A resurgent cryptocurrency market in 2021 has seen bitcoin, ethereum, cardano and others all see substantial price gains in recent months – but none come anywhere close to dogecoin.After hitting a new all-time high of $0.67 earlier this week, dogecoin’s market cap reached close to $90 billion. This represented an increase of more than 10,000 per cent since 1 January.By contrast, bitcoin has seen gains of roughly 85 per cent over that same time period. Even the huge 300-600 per cent price rises seen by ethereum, cardano and ripple seem remarkably modest by comparison.Founded in 2013 as a “tongue-in-cheek” take...