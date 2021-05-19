newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas Government

As Kansas Groundwater Dries Up, Experts Look To Farmers To Conserve

nprillinois.org
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a third of the water under Kansas has disappeared, mostly due to decades of irrigating farmland. Farmers are being urged to conserve the amount of water they use to irrigate their crops. HPPR’s David Condos reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

www.nprillinois.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groundwater#Hppr#Farmers#Irrigating Farmland#Wbur Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturepnwag.net

Farmers for Sustainable Food Marks Transformation of Conservation Alliance

An alliance created five years ago to support and promote farmers in their conservation efforts reported this week they have reached a new level. Earlier this week, the Dairy Strong Sustainability Alliance announced its transformation into Farmers for Sustainable Food. The group is a nonprofit organization that provides resources, advocacy, support and empowerment for farmers who are innovating and demonstrating sustainable farming practices.
Nebraska Businesswaynedailynews.com

Nebraska Farmers, Ranchers Encouraged To Pursue Funds In Developing Conservation Activity Plans

LINCOLN – Applications for funding available to Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers to develop Conservation Activity Plans are due by June 18. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), these plans are developed to help identify and find solutions for specific natural resource concerns on a farming operation.
Kansas BusinessLJWORLD

Kansas farmers are expected to have a bountiful wheat crop

MANHATTAN — Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a bountiful winter wheat crop this season, according to a government forecast released Wednesday. The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated that the Kansas wheat crop will come in at 331 million bushels, up 18% from last year’s crop. It forecast average yields...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Conservation plan includes farmers

OPINION The Biden administration has released a report providing more details on how it plans to meet its earlier goal to conserve at least 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030. Entitled “America the Beautiful,” the 22-page document outlines principles that should guide those efforts, several of which pertain to agriculture. More specifically it indicates that conservation work should recognize and support farmer contributions to environmental stewardship as well as include them in conversations about how best to protect our natural resources.
California Governmentwestgov.org

Best of the West: States grow their EV industries; farmers conserve Ogallala Aquifer in Kansas; more funding for Wyoming carbon capture project; deep-sea mystery washes ashore in California

The Western Governors' Association keeps you updated on the latest news in the West. Here are the top stories for the week starting May 10, 2021. (Photos courtesy of Joenomias and Crystal Cove State Park) The past year has seen the Western Governors’ Association hard at work to improve the...
WildlifeBrush News Tribune

Conference to look at beavers for water conservation, drought mitigation

Beavers, known for their work ethic, tenacity and sometimes destructive instincts, are making a comeback in the worlds of science and water as researchers look for natural ways to restore rivers and wetlands and improve the health of drought-stressed aquifers. “The concept of beavers and their ability to restore streams...
Arizona Governmentroselawgroupreporter.com

‘Our own survival is at stake’: Arizona is using up its groundwater, researchers warn

The Central Arizona Project Canal runs through Scottsdale, Ariz., carrying Colorado River water. In 1980, Arizona began regulating groundwater in the state’s largest cities and suburbs under a landmark law that called for most of these areas to achieve an overarching goal by 2025: a long-term balance between the amount of water pumped from the ground and the amount seeping back underground to replenish aquifers.
AgricultureGrand Island Independent

Carbon program to help area farmers add conservation practices

Producers in the Central Platte and Upper Big Blue Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) are encouraged to enroll their acres in the new Nebraska Soil Carbon Project. According to Courtney Widup, Central Platte NRD resource conservationist, the project will provide greater financial incentives to producers who use key conservation practices in central Nebraska.
Minnesota Businesskbew98country.com

Minnesota Farmers Make Take Advantage of Dry Conditions to Make Good Planting Progress According to the USDA

Minnesota farmers were able to take advantage of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork last week, according to the USDA. During the week ending May 9th, Minnesota farmers were able to plant 25% of their expected corn crop, for a total of 85% planted, 1 day behind last year but 12 days ahead of the 5 year average. Corn was 8% emerged, 3 days behind average.
Wisconsin Businessmilwaukeemag.com

What to Look For at Spring Farmers Markets

Get a jump start on the freshest produce and support local growers at a farmers market. When green-minded shoppers peruse the aisles of the West Allis Farmers Market this month (opening day is Saturday, May 1), they will be reminded that summer isn’t far off. Rhubarb, asparagus and spinach are among the first types of produce available. Later, more homegrown Wisconsin products will roll in – radishes, peas and various kinds of greens.
Kansas GovernmentIola Register

Conservatives drop ‘choice’ plan in Kansas school funding debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans set aside their most ambitious proposal for helping Kansas parents move their children into private schools so that lawmakers could forge a bipartisan compromise Thursday night on education funding and policy. Three state senators and three House members drafted the final version of a...
Kansas Governmentwibwnewsnow.com

Beef Farmers and Ranchers Make Impactful Contributions to Societal, Economic Fabric of Kansas

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signing the proclamation declaring May as Beef Month in Kansas. As the weather warms, people fire up their grills, grab their tongs and reach for mouthwatering steaks and real beef burgers to create memories with families and friends. In doing so, they are supporting a beef community that positively contributes to the environmental, economic, and nutritional well-being of Kansas. Recognizing the substantial importance of the beef community, Governor Laura Kelly has signed an official proclamation declaring May as Beef Month.
Kansas Governmentwibwnewsnow.com

Area of Abnormally Dry Conditions in Kansas Continues to Grow

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor for Kansas from the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows an expansion of the abnormally dry areas of the state. Over 50 and a half percent of the state is now considered abnormally, compared to 36 and a quarter percent of the state last week. The area considered in drought conditions now covers less than 10 percent of the state.
Iowa Businesskciiradio.com

Iowa Farmers Speed Up Corn, Soybean Planting

Corn and soybean planting accelerated last week in Iowa, according to the latest Crop Progress and Conditions Report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork last week due to limited precipitation, and activities like applying anhydrous and dry fertilizer were sporadic due to strong winds. Farmers planted almost half of the state’s expected corn crop last week for a total of 69% planted, nine days ahead of the five-year average, and over one third of the expected soybean crop was planted for a total of 43% planted, 12 days ahead of normal. Ninety-five percent of Iowa’s expected oat crop has been planted, two days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. No livestock problems were reported, and pasture conditions rated 41% good to excellent.
AgricultureKearney Hub

Farmers, look up, around for power lines

Farm equipment just keeps getting larger. Modern tractors, for example, are taller than tractors in the past, and newer models might have tall antennas. The increased likelihood of equipment accidentally contacting electrical lines is all the more reason for farmers to take the message seriously when Nebraska Public Power District urges them to look up and around for power lines.
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Farmers catch up pace with surge of planting

For a couple of weeks, the bullish markets have been explained by the cold weather which was seen to slow the pace of planting. Now we have a new planting progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that confirms a huge week of planting. It seems we are well...