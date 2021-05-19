As Kansas Groundwater Dries Up, Experts Look To Farmers To Conserve

Corn and soybean planting accelerated last week in Iowa, according to the latest Crop Progress and Conditions Report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork last week due to limited precipitation, and activities like applying anhydrous and dry fertilizer were sporadic due to strong winds. Farmers planted almost half of the state’s expected corn crop last week for a total of 69% planted, nine days ahead of the five-year average, and over one third of the expected soybean crop was planted for a total of 43% planted, 12 days ahead of normal. Ninety-five percent of Iowa’s expected oat crop has been planted, two days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. No livestock problems were reported, and pasture conditions rated 41% good to excellent.