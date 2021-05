Someone recently asked me what I considered to be the most dangerous animal found in Alabama…..strange question but I played along. I thought of all the “usual suspects” including sharks, alligators, the occasional blackbear…I even thought of dogs, bobcats, and the ever elusive panthers that I keep hearing about and unfortunately venomous snakes even came to mind (which actually is the answer the person wanted and expected me to say in the first place). Statistically, the answer to the question is that mosquitos are Alabama’s and for that matter most other places’ most dangerous animal because of the amount of diseases that they vector around.