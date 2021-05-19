newsbreak-logo
Kansas Government

Ride for Liberty to make stop in Topeka with Emancipation Proclamation replica

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ride for Liberty Relay will bring a replica of the Emancipation Proclamation through Topeka on its way from Wichita to Washington, D.C. The Ride for Liberty Relay, a motorcycle ride and relay, says it will run through the state of Kansas until May 29. It said it started in Wichita on May 15 and made stops at Historic Bleeding Kansas and Civil War sites near Ft. Scott, Osawatomie and Ottawa. The ride takes the Emancipation Proclamation document/baton, a replica of the original document, from John Brown’s Cabin and Museum in Osawatomie to Washington, D.C.

