How Wonsulting is Helping Thousands of Job-Seekers Land Their Dream Jobs Without Applying

 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Throughout their careers, Wonsulting Co-Founders Jonathan Javier and Jerry Lee have been growing Wonsulting, a career consulting firm whose mission is to turn underdogs into winners: helping those who come from non-target schools and non-traditional backgrounds to get them into their dream careers. So far, Wonsulting has helped thousands of job-seekers land job offers in their dream companies; the crazy part? The job-seekers didn't even have to click the 'apply' button.

