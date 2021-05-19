How Wonsulting is Helping Thousands of Job-Seekers Land Their Dream Jobs Without Applying
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Throughout their careers, Wonsulting Co-Founders Jonathan Javier and Jerry Lee have been growing Wonsulting, a career consulting firm whose mission is to turn underdogs into winners: helping those who come from non-target schools and non-traditional backgrounds to get them into their dream careers. So far, Wonsulting has helped thousands of job-seekers land job offers in their dream companies; the crazy part? The job-seekers didn't even have to click the 'apply' button.www.albuquerqueexpress.com