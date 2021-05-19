newsbreak-logo
Reality TV star Erica Mena on Twitter: There’s ‘special place in hell’ for ‘These Jewish people’

JTA
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Reality TV star Erica Mena tweeted “These Jewish people are really killing children” and added “A real special place in hell for them all.”. “I’m so disgusted with Israel,” Mena wrote to her nearly 275,000 Twitter followers, apparently referencing the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza. Journalist John-Paul...

