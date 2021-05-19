Reality TV star Erica Mena on Twitter: There’s ‘special place in hell’ for ‘These Jewish people’

Showtime’s Couples Therapy is reality TV, but it refreshingly doesn’t fall under the traditional purview of the genre. The series is often quite intense, so it’s initially hard to imagine deriving any relaxation out of watching various couples air out intimate and serious issues. But the show also doesn’t dial up the volume of these issues to construct a falsified reality; instead, it invites audiences to be a fly on the wall inside the stylish orange-and-brown set designed as Dr. Orna Guralnik’s office. Unlike most reality series, there aren’t any talking heads with cast members expressing what usually is manufactured fiendish disdain, dramatic sobs, or overly enthusiastic joy for the sake of the camera—which is a different yet valid type of fun for viewers. Couples Therapy doesn’t take away from that concept, but it elevates the genre by remaining—surprise!—authentic.