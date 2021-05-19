newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jewish employees urge Google to support Palestinians, reconsider contracts with Israeli entities

JTA
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — A group of Jewish employees at Google wants the company to speak out in support of Palestinians and consider terminating any contracts the technology giant may have with the Israeli military or other “institutions that support Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.”. The Google workers published their call to...

www.jta.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Antisemitism#Jews#Hamas#Justice#Israeli#Jta#Verge#Anti Zionism#Jewish Employees#Palestinian Rights#Jewish Diaspora#Jewish Googlers#External Supporters#Allies#Pro Israel Sentiment#Strident Criticism#Freedom Of Expression#Real Acts#Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastKEDM

The Latest Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, Explained

The latest conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip has entered the second week of fighting, following a similar pattern of violence that has repeated itself for years. Understanding the root of the discord can be difficult with so many vested interests and a long, complicated history. Here & Now‘s...
Middle EastVoice of America

Israeli Palestinian clashes likely to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he is not planning any “immediate” end to deadly airstrikes Sunday on Gaza, hours after his military’s jet fighters flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people. Netanyahu's comments came as the United Nations Security Council met Sunday to try to figure out how to quell the violence.
Middle EastCounter Punch

Apartheid Israel Confirmed

It was perhaps 6 or 7 years ago. I was part of a panel, debating on Israel and the Palestinians, that took place at a local (West Chester, Pa) Quaker Friends school. The school had such debates regularly until the administration caved-in to pressure from the Zionist parents of a number of Jewish students. One of these parents debated for the Israeli side.
U.S. PoliticsThe Independent

John Oliver urges US to reconsider its position on Israel

John Oliver devoted a 10-minute segment to the Israel-Palestine conflict on Sunday’s episode of his weekly late-night show. “If I may quote the riskiest thing you could possibly say on a first date, let’s talk about Israel,” he said at the opening of the segment, which he delivered in his traditional monologue style on Last Week Tonight.
AdvocacyKRDO

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has strained medical services and left families reeling. Here are five organizations you can support to help victims

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has boiled over into another violent episode, leaving families in the region reeling from tragedy. As the conflict enters its second week, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed more than 190 Palestinians and injured more than 1,200 according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Militant rocket fire from Gaza into Israel has killed at least 10 Israelis, officials there said. Protests and mob violence, including attempted lynchings, have also been reported throughout Israel and the West Bank.
GovernmentThe Jewish Press

In NYC: Jewish Man Bloodied by Pro-Palestinian ‘Protesters’

Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators gathered last week outside the Israel Embassy in New York City last week to protest the IDF “Operation Guardian of the Walls” military operation against Hamas. Counter protesters expressing support for Israel also gathered at the site. The pro-Israel protesters were attacked by the pro-Palestinian demonstrators,...
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

In Canada: Pro-Palestinian Violence Aimed at Jewish Demonstrators

Pro-Palestinian Authority demonstrators attacked pro-Israeli demonstrators in Toronto and numerous other Canadian cities this weekend. An “older” Jewish man was bloodied on Saturday at a rally in Nathan Phillips Square, badly beaten by attackers with sticks and bars. A police officer was bitten as well, according to CP24. Warning: Graphic...
Middle Eastthetacomaledger.com

Stand for Palestinian human rights

Israel has committed numerous human rights violations on Palestinians over the years, what happened just last week proves Israel is a colonizer. Palestine has been occupied by Israel for decades. Israel has bombed, shot, murdered and oppressed Palestinians for years. Over these years, Palestine has gotten smaller as Israel has been illegally settling in Palestinian homes and taking over their land. Human rights violations by the hands of the Israeli government is not something new, as a series of harmful human rights abuses occurred in Palestine just over a short course of time.
Middle EastCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Israel and the Palestinians: From the Two-State Solution to Five Failed “States”

There is an important distinction between prediction and warning. No one can now predict how the current fighting between Israel and the Palestinians will end, or if it will even pause for a prolonged period – a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas can easily become the prelude to a new low-level, sporadic war of attrition or Intifada. History teaches all too well that any form of new agreement can become the prelude to new acts of political extremism and polarization – to acquiring new arms and defenses, taking new security measures, and creating forms of resistance and terrorism.
Foreign Policyreviewjournal.com

Lawmakers, Jewish committee condemn Palestinian attacks

Amid escalating casualties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, more than 50 European and North American lawmakers penned a letter together with the American Jewish Committee’s EU office condemning ongoing Palestinian attacks on Israeli civilians and the use of human shields. “It’s not only that these terrorists started this latest round of...
Middle Easteastcountymagazine.org

THE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN WAR: A PERSONAL REFLECTION

It’s painful to watch. I imagine every other Jew and every Arab feels exactly the same way. I’ve long held to the theory, probably just a fantasy, that Jews and Palestinians are cousins many, many generations removed. I believe in my heart that we once were of the same family, practicing similar, if not the same, religions in the ancient land of Israel.
Middle EastBrookings Institution

The perfect storm for Israelis and Palestinians

A perfect storm has gathered among Israelis and Palestinians. Amid yet another calamity — the loss of life, the loss of human dignity, the fear — the undercurrents of the conflict have reemerged. This is not merely another round of the Israel-Hamas war. As bad as previous rounds were, the past few weeks have managed to touch and inflame almost every core aspect of the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict: national narratives and grievances, religious sanctity and symbols, and communal violence not seen in many decades, bringing with it the base, awful human fear of one’s own neighbors and the even-worse impulse to strike them first. All this is wrapped in the all-too-familiar thunder of bombs and rockets, with millions of lives abruptly interrupted and endangered, children running to bomb shelters or cowering in fear if they have none, and many lives already lost.
Illinois Societydepauliaonline.com

Thousands participate in Sheik Jarrah rally downtown to show support for Palestinians amid ongoing Israeli apartheid

On May 12, thousands of participants gathered in downtown Chicago as part of a march and rally organized by Chicago’s Coalition for Justice in Palestine. The event was in response to Israel’s continued violence towards Palestinans, specifically following the attacks on Sheikh Jarrah — a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem.