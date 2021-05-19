Adam Levine Returns To ‘The Voice’ For Season Finale Performance
Adam Levine will return to NBC’s The Voice for a season finale performance with Maroon 5. NBC shared that the former coach will come back as part of a number of musical performance set to close out the current cycle. Levine departed the singing competition series in 2019 after 16 seasons. Upon his exit, Levine explained his departure, noting that “it was time to move on.” He and Maroon 5 will perform “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.deadline.com