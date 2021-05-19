Adam Levine Returns To ‘The Voice’ For Season Finale Performance

The knockout round performances of a landmark 20th season of “The Voice” came to a close this week, narrowing each of the four teams led by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton down to five artists each, though one from each is currently pending as we await the results of the four-way knockout. With 10 years of excellent “Knockouts” behind us and before we get into the “Live Top 17 Performances” on May 10, Gold Derby contributors Denton Davidson and John Benutty break down their favorite knockout performances of all time and select the few they saw this season that were TKOs.