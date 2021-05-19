newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adam Levine Returns To ‘The Voice’ For Season Finale Performance

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Levine will return to NBC’s The Voice for a season finale performance with Maroon 5. NBC shared that the former coach will come back as part of a number of musical performance set to close out the current cycle. Levine departed the singing competition series in 2019 after 16 seasons. Upon his exit, Levine explained his departure, noting that “it was time to move on.” He and Maroon 5 will perform “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Mark Burnett
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
John Legend
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Voice Finale#Season Finale#Series Finale#Musical Performance#Voice#Nbc#The Voice For A Season#Onerepublic#Mgm Television#Warner Horizon#Itv Studios#Coaches Blake Shelton#Singing#Rapper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Adam Levine Jokes About Not Wanting Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani To Marry

Adam Levine jokingly shared some feedback about the anticipated wedding of his friends and Voice coaches: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. While the Maroon 5 frontman said that he plans on attending, he made no mention of whether he'll provide some musical entertainment during his appearance. "I'll go to the wedding and I'll object," he joked. "I'll probably not be invited now that I'm saying this on live television, but I'll be there somehow."
Relationshipsmix929.com

Adam Levine jokes that he “doesn’t support” Blake & Gwen’s marriage

Just because Adam Levine isn’t on The Voice anymore doesn’t mean that he has to stop making fun of Blake Shelton. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Ellen asked Adam what role he plans to have at Blake’s upcoming wedding to fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani. “I don’t support their marriage,” Adam replied.
TV Showstalentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Live Playoffs: Which Contestants Will Perform?

The Voice Season 20 Live Playoffs start Monday night, as the Top 16 takes the stage for America’s vote. The winner of the Four-Way Knockout will also be revealed during the show, rounding out the Top 17 for this season. The show took a week off from new performances, so...
CelebritiesPopSugar

Adam Levine Jokes He'll Attend Blake and Gwen's Wedding — Just So He Can Object

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's hilarious friendship is the gift that keeps on giving. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Maroon 5 frontman poked fun at his former The Voice costar when the topic of Blake and Gwen Stefani's wedding came up. After previously talking about the possibility of performing at their wedding, Adam teased that he doesn't support their marriage: "She's so cool, and he's not." Of course, the joking was all in good fun as he later said, "I miss this. I've missed making so much fun of him."
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Tears Up Over ‘Voice’ Performance Amid Her Own Divorce

Kelly Clarkson was recently seen tearing up over a Voice contestant’s performance. The contestant sang one of Kelly’s songs that may have hit her even harder considering she’s going through a divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A contestant sang her song “Already Gone,” which was released in 2009. The song tells the story of a breakup and the singer’s desire for the other person to move on.
CelebritiesPosted by
DFW Community News

Adam Levine Meets Heartbroken Fan on Ellen! [Video]

This happened several years ago, but it is too cute to be forgotten!. Finding out your favorite celebrity has gotten married can be heartbreaking for any fan. But when little three-year-old Mila found out her main squeeze Adam Levine got hitched, the news was overwhelming!. It’s okay, though, because Ellen...
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

‘The Voice’: Our favorite knockout performances from all 20 seasons

The knockout round performances of a landmark 20th season of “The Voice” came to a close this week, narrowing each of the four teams led by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton down to five artists each, though one from each is currently pending as we await the results of the four-way knockout. With 10 years of excellent “Knockouts” behind us and before we get into the “Live Top 17 Performances” on May 10, Gold Derby contributors Denton Davidson and John Benutty break down their favorite knockout performances of all time and select the few they saw this season that were TKOs.
Colorado EntertainmentGazette

'The Voice' competitor Savanna Chestnut to perform in Colorado Springs

It was a nail-biter for Savanna Chestnut. There she stood, a 25-year-old girl from tiny Americus, Kan., on a Los Angeles stage during her blind audition for the current season of NBC’s music competition “The Voice.” She strummed her guitar and sang her own slow, emotionally layered version of “Hold Me Now,” the hit ’80s pop song by Thompson Twins. But nobody was turning around to claim her for their team. Not country superstar Blake Shelton, nor pop stars Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, not R&B singer John Legend.
California LifestyleComplex

Adam Levine Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Maroon 5's Adam Levine goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at SoleStage in Los Angeles and talks about Kanye West giving him Red October Yeezys, his memories of Kobe Bryant, and Travis Scott gifting him with friends-and-family Air Jordans to perform at the Super Bowl. Want a shot...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Got SUPER Emotional When Blake Shelton Poured His Heart Out About Gwen Stefani

When Blake Shelton looks back at his time as a coach on The Voice, he has countless memories with his fiancée Gwen Stefani. Best known as the most successful coach on the NBC singing competition series, the country music star has also earned a reputation for being a jokester. But when he was asked on Monday’s Voice special Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition what the best part of being on the show has been, Blake put all quips aside and shared how grateful he is that the opportunity led him to Gwen.
Hair CarePosted by
GQMagazine

Adam Levine Is Redefining High-Low Hair

Welcome to another week of Grooming Gods. Today, we bring you: pink hair, an animal-print manicure, and a beard-and-braid combo for the ages. A masterclass in head-to-toe color palette awareness. Ben Simmons. The best defense against a surprise flash is a robust chinstrap. (And trust us: Simmons knows defense.) David...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Adam Levine Trash Talks Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Marriage Plans, 'Missed’ Trolling His Voice Coworker

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s bickering friendship was once on full display thanks to The Voice, but it all comes from love. Since Levine departed The Voice, viewers have missed the banter between the rocker and the country superstar. But that doesn’t mean Shelton and Levine have stopped playfully calling each other out. Recently, Levine admitted he missed trolling Shelton after trash-talking his and Gwen Stefani’s marriage plans.