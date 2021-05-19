Color Your World

newsbreak-logo
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Custom Coloring in Video Star to Make Your Footage Pop

No matter how many cool effects you put on a video, the coloring can make or break your edit—it sets the entire mood. The Video Star app has a dedicated color editing window that lets you color-correct and create color gradings. We're going to show you how to master these editing tools to perfect the coloring of your edits.
CakesAG Week

Watching the world change before your eyes

A big crowd gathered to watch the demolition of the old cooperative creamery building in our hometown. The business that accepted milk cans had fallen victim to progress as defined by efficiency and a belief that bigger is always better. Dad, who seldom was comfortable in large crowds, watched the...
Lifestylesouthernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: What a colorful world

Happy Mother’s Day. As we all connect with our mother this weekend, whether near or far, whether in person or in our memory, we give thanks to God for our mother who brought us into this world, into this life—who not only loved us but taught us of God’s love for us.
Shoppingpurewow.com

31 Fun Peel and Stick Wallpapers to Add a Pop of Color to Your Home

Sometimes, painting or wallpapering a wall is too big a commitment. And if you’re a renter, odds are you can’t do it anyway. Fear not, because peel and stick wallpapers exist, and they are super-cute to boot. The DIY technique is easy and mess-free, so if you’re looking to spice up your bathroom or bedroom walls, this is definitely a great way to go.
Petsbestproducts.com

This Baby Yoda Succulent Planter Will Take Your Space Out of This World

The Baby Yoda — or should we say Grogu — craze is still going strong, thanks to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The latest must-have product for people who love the Disney+ show is the adorable The Child Mini Planter. And if you also love plants, it’s double awesome. The faux...
Minnesota Governmentcrowrivermedia.com

AT THE LIBRARY: Summer programs demonstrate how 'Reading Colors Your World'

The Litchfield Public Library will have a full summer reading program starting on June 1. The program will run through the summer and end on Aug. 28. This summer’s reading program will be bold, bright and colorful with the theme “Reading Colors Your World.” The summer reading program will include reading logs to earn prizes, bonus prize drawings, activity packets, take-home kits, digital programs, outdoor small group programs and an outdoor storytime.
Illinois Entertainmentchicagocrusader.com

Chicago native and star of television’s “In Living Color” takes advantage of the virtual world with a new network, online series and hybrid workshops!

Performer T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, star of television’s “In Living Color,” “COSBY” and “That’s So Raven,” debuted her latest series, “The Cool Crystal Show,” on her new, free, online entertainment platform, Keymáh Studios, [www.Keymah.com], to rave viewer reviews. All episodes of the first season can now be seen on the platform! The ambitious performer says that the show is just the beginning for Keymáh Studios. In addition to the second season of “The Cool Crystal Show,” Keymáh is developing two other programs that she will roll out on the network later this year.
Moviesmidgetherald.com

The teaser trailer for Magnificant Coloring World is out

The main teaser trailer for Magnificant Coloring World, a show narrative from Chance the Rapper, is delivered. The film denotes the rapper‘s first introduction to the entertainment world after the craftsman dunked his toes in with a trick show on Quibi. Chance will likewise star in a true to life Sesame Street film in 2022.
Violent Crimesmymodernmet.com

Make Your Own Magical Rainbow When You Complete This Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle

Seeing a rainbow spread across the sky is always a special treat. There is something about the combination of colors that is so satisfying to look at. Fortunately, you don't have to wait until the next rainstorm to see one. The innovative designers at Nervous System have created a puzzle that lets you build your own rainbow from the comfort of your coffee table.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Rock your world and see the ‘Saw’ update ‘Spiral’

Above: Chris Rock stars in the newest "Saw"-themed release, "Spiral," which opens Friday. (Photo/Lionsgate) The first time I ever saw Chris Rock perform was on “The Daily Show” back when Jon Stewart was still the host. Rock was a special correspondent during one of the, I think, presidential nominating conventions.
Home & Gardenbelloflostsouls.net

Bring Some Color to Your Home With a Lego Bird of Paradise

Lego has added a new, large tropical flower to their Botanical Collection. The bird of paradise is one of the world’s most eye-catching tropical flowers. They grow up to 2 meters tall, have lustrous broad leaves, and produce flowers that make the plant look like a group of brightly colored cranes, thus the name. They’re also notoriously hard to get to flower indoors, which is not a problem with this new kit that will bloom all year round without the work.
Illinois Entertainmentthesource.com

Chance the Rapper & AMC Theatres to Release Concert Film ‘MAGNIFICENT COLORING WORLD’

Chance the Rapper is headed to the silver screen. The Chicago star has released a teaser trailer for a film that will celebrate five years of his Coloring Book mixtape. The upcoming concert film, Magnificient Coloring World, will be the first time chance hits theaters. Chance made history in 2017 when he became the first independent artist to win a Grammy for a mixtape—collecting a trio of statues for “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Album.” Directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns) and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks film and Park Pictures, the film is slated for a Summer 2021 release.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

Spring Color Crush: Energize Your Rooms With Deep Coral

Design pro Kai Ethier shares which hue she’s crushing on right now. A more effervescent relative of terracotta, deep coral embodies the feeling of late spring. This punchy shade delivers a dose of charisma for those willing to envelop rooms in its warm embrace. But if you’re not quite ready to take the plunge, a little goes a long way — especially when paired with neutrals like milky whites. Scroll down to learn how to design with this hot hue!
Books & Literaturebedlamfarm.com

The World Offers Itself To Your Imagination

“You do not have to be good. for a hundred miles through the desert, repenting. Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine. Meanwhile the world goes on. Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain. are moving across the landscapes,. over the prairies and...
Designers & CollectionsEsquire

Oliver Peoples and Frère Just Released Your Go-To Colorful Summer Shades

The partnership between Oliver Peoples and Frère started the way these sorts of things do when the stars have aligned to create sincerely favorable collaborative conditions: with a little mutual respect. "I've always loved the OP brand and was a consumer myself," says designer Davidson Petit-Frère, who's perhaps best known for his pastel-colored suits. "With having aspirations of launching eyewear for Frère, there's no better brand suited to do that with than Oliver Peoples."
Shoppingnorthernvirginiamag.com

5 colorful throw blankets to add to your living room

Stay cozy while keeping cool inside with a lightweight blanket for summer. Sure, the summer sun and heat will be here in just a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean you should get rid of the toasty blankets inside your home. Instead of using your thick winter covers, switch it out with one these colorful options for summer.