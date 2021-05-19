newsbreak-logo
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Hidalgo, Palmview, Penitas, La Joya, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, North McAllen, Alton, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Veterans Memorial High School, Madero and Brown Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov
