Texas Cars

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Edinburg, Alamo, Faysville, North McAllen, Edinburg North High School, Memorial Middle School, Monte Cristo Elementary School, Eisenhower Elementary School, Apollo Park, Fountain Center Park, Edinburg Fire Department, Hidalgo County Courthouse, Doolittle, University Of Texas Pan American, Travis Elementary School, Lee Elementary School, Cesar Chavez, B.l. Garza Middle School, Edinburg Municipal Park and Bicentennial Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov
State
Texas State
City
Alamo, TX
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Person
Cesar Chavez
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Severe Flooding#Texas Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Memorial Middle School#Edinburg Fire Department#Lee Elementary School#National Weather Service#B L Garza Middle School#Hidalgo County Courthouse#Central Hidalgo County#Thunderstorms#Low Lying Areas#Doppler Radar#Immediate Severity#Deaths
Related
Hidalgo County, TX weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HIDALGO AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Hidalgo County...northwest Cameron County and Willact County.
Cameron County, TX weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Alamo, or over Donna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, La Feria and Progreso. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TX weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO AND SOUTHEASTERN STARR COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garciasville to near Madero. Movement was north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, Garciasville, North McAllen and Los Ebanos.
Brownsville, TX KRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Brownsville, TX Posted by
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...