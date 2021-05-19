newsbreak-logo
Texas Cars

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas West Central Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elsa, Hargill, Lasara, Hargill Elementary, Jose Borrego Middle School, Monte Alto, Lasara Elementary School, Carlos Truan Junior High School, Elsa Public Library, Elsa Police Department, Red Gate, Mcallen, Hargill Reservoir and Stockholm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Willacy County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENEDY AND NORTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM CDT At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce, or over Port Mansfield, moving southwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport.
Texas Cars

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 1238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rowe High School and Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School around 1245 PM CDT. Palmhurst, Mcallen Recycling Center, West Sharyland, Mcauliffe Elementary School, La Homa and Doctor Americo Paredes Elementary School around 1250 PM CDT. Alton, Sylvia Vela Park, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School and Hendricks Elementary School around 1255 PM CDT. Josefa Garcia Park and Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School around 100 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Enrique Camarena Elementary School, National Butterfly Center, Domingo Travino Middle School, Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetary, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South and Mcallen. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Cameron County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Alamo, or over Donna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, La Feria and Progreso. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO AND SOUTHEASTERN STARR COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garciasville to near Madero. Movement was north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, Garciasville, North McAllen and Los Ebanos.
Brownsville, TX

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Brownsville, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...
Cameron County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Willacy and Coastal Cameron Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip Currents may remain elevated tonight and Monday.
Texas Cars

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES EXPECTED TODAY Temperatures well above seasonal average combined with high dewpoints will lead to heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon. Anyone working outdoors and anyone who has outdoor activities planned today are urged to take breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, and wear clothing that is light weight and light colored if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Interior vehicle temperatures can become hazardous in a matter of minutes!