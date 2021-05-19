Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas West Central Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elsa, Hargill, Lasara, Hargill Elementary, Jose Borrego Middle School, Monte Alto, Lasara Elementary School, Carlos Truan Junior High School, Elsa Public Library, Elsa Police Department, Red Gate, Mcallen, Hargill Reservoir and Stockholm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov