Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 1238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rowe High School and Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School around 1245 PM CDT. Palmhurst, Mcallen Recycling Center, West Sharyland, Mcauliffe Elementary School, La Homa and Doctor Americo Paredes Elementary School around 1250 PM CDT. Alton, Sylvia Vela Park, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School and Hendricks Elementary School around 1255 PM CDT. Josefa Garcia Park and Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School around 100 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Enrique Camarena Elementary School, National Butterfly Center, Domingo Travino Middle School, Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetary, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South and Mcallen. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN