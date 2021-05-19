COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The top of America's Mountain, a popular destination closed to the public since March 22 and set to reopen Sunday, will now remain closed until June 15 -- resulting in a closure of nearly three months.

The closure was to allow for demolition of the old Summit House and final stages of construction for the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center. The center is expected to open later in June but a date hasn't been announced, pending weather conditions.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $65 million center is scheduled for June 30, regardless of when the center actually opens.

Officials said Tuesday that construction has been delayed by spring weather, which is why the closure was extended, and parking remains limited.

As consolation, visitors will receive a 20% discount on admission until the summit reopens.

Meanwhile, riders aboard the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway, which reopens Thursday after several years of repairs and upgrades, will have limited access to the summit.

Officials said that food and other amenities won't be available at the summit until the center passes required health and safety inspections.

The center will open in phases, with exterior site work expected to continue through September. It will have an elevated pathway and overlook to provide better views and protect the summit's sensitive environment, as well as meet current federal standards for disabled access.

In addition, the center will be the state's first building to be certified as a Living Building Challenge, designed to be highly efficient and self-sustaining in energy, materials, water and waste.

The post Closure of Pikes Peak summit to visitors extended another three weeks appeared first on KRDO .