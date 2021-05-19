PGA Championship 2021 predictions, odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth picks from PGA insider
One-time golf phenoms Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are now PGA Tour veterans looking to join exclusive clubs when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at Kiawah Island. McIlroy has won two PGA Championships, including on this Ocean Course in 2012, and can become just the sixth golfer to win it more than twice. Spieth, meanwhile, has won every major but the PGA Championship, meaning he is trying to become the sixth player to win a career grand slam. The first 2021 PGA Championship tee times are at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday.www.cbssports.com