PGA Championship 2021 predictions, odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth picks from PGA insider

CBS Sports
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-time golf phenoms Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are now PGA Tour veterans looking to join exclusive clubs when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at Kiawah Island. McIlroy has won two PGA Championships, including on this Ocean Course in 2012, and can become just the sixth golfer to win it more than twice. Spieth, meanwhile, has won every major but the PGA Championship, meaning he is trying to become the sixth player to win a career grand slam. The first 2021 PGA Championship tee times are at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday.

www.cbssports.com
PGA Championship
Golf
PGA TOUR
Sports
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

Dustin Johnson a doubt for US PGA Championship due to knee problem

Dustin Johnson’s participation at this month’s US PGA Championship is in doubt after the world number one withdrew from this week’s Byron Nelson Classic with a knee injury. Johnson, who had knee surgery in 2019 and endured complications with the injury last year, said he made the decision with “the...
SportsBleacher Report

Wells Fargo Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy Earns 1st PGA Tour Win Since 2019

Rory McIlrory held off Abraham Ancer to win the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday. McIlroy went three under in the final round to finish at 10 under for the tournament, one shot better than Ancer. Viktor Hovland and Keith Mitchell tied for third at eight under.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by proven model that called six majors

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island has earned a reputation as one of the most challenging venues in the United States. The host course for the 1991 Ryder Cup, the Ocean Course borders the Atlantic Ocean in South Carolina and is often buffeted by strong winds swirling through the rugged dunes that frame it. On Thursday, May 20, Kiawah Island will host the 2021 PGA Championship, the second major of the year. As a result of the conditions, the PGA Championship 2021 has the potential to play over par if the weather wreaks havoc on the world's best players.
Golfsemoball.com

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is an example of how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
GolfGolf Digest

This stat reveals Bryson DeChambeau might actually be one of the LEAST efficient drivers in golf (we’ll explain)

Bryson DeChambeau is absolutely smashing the ball this year. Or is he?. Although DeChambeau leads the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging an eye-popping 322.1 yards off the tee, he ranks dead last—let me repeat, dead last—for the year on tour in smash factor, a stat generated with the ratio of ball speed divided by clubhead speed. In layman’s terms, smash factor is one indicator of just how efficient a player is swinging the golf club or, perhaps, how efficient the club itself is performing.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it’s been a tremendous success. Here’s a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:
GolfThe Independent

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson due to knee issue

Dustin Johnson has pulled out of from the final warm-up event before next week’s PGA Championship with a knee issue, the world No 1 said on Monday. Johnson, whose Masters title defence ended in a missed cut last month, said his decision to withdraw from the 13-16 May AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas came after the knee discomfort he occasionally experiences returned.
Texas Sportssemoball.com

Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson

Sam Burns is rolling again with the second-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson in his first start since getting his first PGA Tour victory. McKINNEY, Texas (AP) -- Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again.
Connecticut Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dustin Johnson eager to see fans at 2021 Travelers

The Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., will have a much different feel this year. The PGA tournament, June 24-27, will allow up to 10,000 fans per day following a near-empty course for the 2020 tourney won by Dustin Johnson. On Monday at the Travelers media day, Johnson said he was...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy new favorite at Kiawah after Quail Hollow win

Rory McIlroy snapped a mini-slump by capturing the Wells Fargo Championship. Given McIlroy’s track record at Quail Hollow, the win is not necessarily a surprise. But judging by his leap in the latest odds for the PGA Championship, it’s clear the public believes Rory’s performance in Charlotte was a precursor of what’s to come.
Texas SportsPGA Tour

Sam Burns leads AT&T Byron Nelson with sights on second TOUR win

MCKINNEY, Texas — The last group of the AT&T Byron Nelson includes a player with no wins on the PGA TOUR and a player who just got his first. The tee time Sunday for Sam Burns and K.H. Lee was moved to 10 a.m. to avoid the rain expected later in North Texas. That means Burns and Lee have even less time to ponder their circumstances, which for Lee means his first TOUR win and a berth next week in the PGA Championship.
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
Texas SportsStar News Online

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson matchups and PGA Tour prop bet picks

Many of the world's best golfers are hitting up TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, as they make their final preparations for next week's PGA Championship. Below, we'll look for the best value prop bets in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, with matchups, placings and first-round leader picks and predictions.
Texas SportsThe Decatur Daily

Matsuyama returns for 1st event since Masters win

McKINNEY, Texas — Hideki Matsuyama has the simple goal of getting his game back in shape at the AT&T Byron Nelson, his first tournament since becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Local favorite Jordan Spieth didn't intend to be away just as long but ended up getting...