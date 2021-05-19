newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Granholm expresses openness to pipeline cyber standards after Colonial attack

By Maggie Miller
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28o6nK_0a4cA96e00
© Getty Images

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Wednesday threw her tentative support behind the idea of mandatory standards to secure pipelines in the wake of the debilitating ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline earlier this month.

When asked by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) during a hearing whether pipelines should be subject to similar strict mandatory security standards that the electric sector is, Granholm testified that the U.S. is currently “inadequate” on pipeline security.

“I think that this is an example potentially of that,” Granholm said of the attack on Colonial Pipeline. “If we had had standards in place, would this particular ransomware attack have been able to happen? You know, I’m not 100 percent sure.”

“I do know that having good cyber hygiene on the private side as well as on the public side is a critical basic defense, and for entities that provide services to the public like that, especially critical services like energy, I think it’s an important consideration for this committee for sure,” she added.

She also pointed to the fact that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has established cybersecurity standards for the electric grid and suggested that the federal government could do the same for pipelines, boosting current Transportation Security Administration (TSA) authorities.

“FERC issued mandatory cybersecurity standards for electricity for electricity owners and operators ... TSA has voluntary guidelines, and one wonders whether it’s time we match what we’re doing on the electric side with what we’re doing on the pipeline side,” she said.

Granholm’s remarks appear to differ from those made by President Biden last week on cybersecurity standards, in which he rejected the idea of mandated cybersecurity standards.

“The bottom line is that I cannot dictate that the private companies do certain things relative to cybersecurity,” he said at the time.

The hearing came a week after Colonial Pipeline began to restart operations following a devastating ransomware attack earlier this month on its IT system, with the company temporarily shutting down the pipeline to protect operational controls.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount confirmed to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the company paid the hackers, who President Biden said last week were likely based in Russia, the equivalent of $4.4 million to regain access to encrypted systems and get the pipeline up and running again.

Colonial provides around 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel, and gas shortages were seen in multiple states last week.

Some of Granholm’s comments on Wednesday appeared to be more directed toward Congress than the Biden administration.

During the hearing, she expressed support for increased incentives for private entities to improve their own cybersecurity systems.

"We also need an investment in cyber on the oil and gas pipelines as well,” she said. “The question is, who pays for that investment?”

“Are there incentives that could be considered by this committee, by this Congress, to have the private companies up their game with respect to installing software that protects them? Those are all great questions for this committee," she continued.

Granholm is not the only official to back the idea of further standards for the pipeline sector.

Pallone stressed during his opening remarks that he was “concerned” that TSA’s pipeline security program “lacks the resources and expertise” necessary and that the federal government should do more.

"I believe it’s time that we consider mandatory, enforceable reliability standards for our nation’s pipeline network,” Pallone testified. “We have to ensure our nation’s energy infrastructure is not just secure, but reliable and resilient.”

Bipartisan members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee last week reintroduced legislation to secure both pipelines and energy infrastructure against cyber threats, including the Pipeline and LNG Facility Cybersecurity Preparedness Act.

The bill, sponsored by Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), would strengthen the cyber and physical security operations of the Department of Energy for critical infrastructure.

Additionally, FERC Chairman Richard Glick and Commissioner Allison Clements last week released a joint statement calling for the establishment of “mandatory pipeline cybersecurity standards similar to those applicable to the electricity sector.”

“Simply encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response to the ever-increasing number and sophistication of malevolent cyber actors,” Glick and Clements said. “Mandatory pipeline security standards are necessary to protect the infrastructure on which we all depend.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

214K+
Followers
20K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Bobby Rush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial Pipeline#Infrastructure Security#Cyber Security#Public Security#Cybersecurity#Security Systems#Ferc#Tsa#The Wall Street Journal#The Department Of Energy#Pipeline Security#Cyber Threats#Critical Infrastructure#Legislation#Operational Controls#Bipartisan Members#Encrypted Systems#Voluntary Guidelines#Mandatory Standards#Private Entities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryFort Worth Star-Telegram

Pipeline cybersecurity unmentioned in infrastructure plans

WASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan nor the counterproposal from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., explicitly mentions cyberattacks, a topic that surged into the public eye after the May 7 hack of a pipeline system that supplies fuel to much of the East Coast. The White House’s proposal...
IndustryPOLITICO

Defending from future cyber attacks

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino, Annie Snider, Anthony Adragna, Eric Wolff and Colby Bermel. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & Courtsnaturalgasintel.com

Lawmakers Pushing for Cybersecurity Mandates Following Colonial Ransomware Attack

Following the six-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline Co. after a ransomware attack, a bi-partisan group of U.S. House lawmakers has revived legislation aimed at formalizing federal agencies’ responsibilities for securing pipelines against threats. In addition to codifying the responsibility of both the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Cybersecurity...
Industryeenews.net

3 takeaways from the Colonial pipeline hack

For years, cybersecurity experts, intelligence officials and lawmakers have warned about the high-stakes threat of a ransomware attack on U.S. critical infrastructure. But it wasn't until this month's ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline Co. that the real-world impact became tangible. The cyberattack by the DarkSide ransomware gang forced the Georgia-based company to shut down its entire 5,500-mile pipeline system, which supplies nearly half the fuel used along the U.S. East Coast. The hack exposed vulnerabilities in U.S. defenses and has already been dubbed a wake-up call for the Biden administration.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Colonial pipeline hack puts spotlight cybersecurity efforts

Cars lined up for hours at gasoline stations in the nation’s southeast amid the shutdown of the Colonial petroleum products pipeline due to a ransomware attack underscore the continuing threat of cyberattacks. The American Petroleum Institute told media this week the incident underscores the vital importance of maintaining the nation’s...
Energy Industrypinalcentral.com

Views from elsewhere

The Boston Herald on the Department of Energy and cybersecurity. No wonder Joe Biden picked former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy — they’re cut from the same green cloth. Not only is Granholm a big fan of electric vehicles, she spearheaded passage of a renewable portfolio standard...
Energy IndustryClick2Houston.com

Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday

WASHINGTON – Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says the nation is “over the hump” on gas shortages following a ransomware cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline. Problems peaked Thursday night, and service should return to normal in most areas by the end of the weekend, Granholm...
Energy Industryrecord-courier.com

Guest view: Department of Energy needs to make cybersecurity a top priority

No wonder Joe Biden picked former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy — they’re cut from the same green cloth. Not only is Granholm a big fan of electric vehicles, she spearheaded passage of a renewable portfolio standard during her second term as governor. That standard required that 10% of the state’s energy come from renewable sources by 2015 and 25% by 2025.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Pipeline's operations restored, firm says

ATLANTA -- The operator of the nation's largest gasoline pipeline, which was hit May 7 by a ransomware attack, announced Saturday that it has resumed "normal operations" in delivering fuel to its markets, including a large swath of the East Coast. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline had begun the process of restarting...
Energy IndustryEthanol Producer Magazine

Granholm discusses DOE’s view of biofuels during budget hearing

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm briefly discussed how biofuels will into the U.S. Department of Energy’s priorities under the Biden administration during a House Committee on Appropriations hearing on May 6. The hearing was held by the Subcommittee on Energy Water Development and Related Agencies to consider the DOE’s fiscal year...