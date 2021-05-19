newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii Crime & Safety

Hawaii man gets 5 years in crash that killed mom of 4 kids

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 hours ago

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison in connection with a car crash that killed a mother of 4 and injured three teenage girls in 2019.

Nicholas Abarcar, 26, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree negligent homicide and three counts of second-degree negligent injury for the crash that killed 35-year-old Cassandra “Cassie” Lynn Ellis. He was sentenced on Monday.

Abarcar faced counts of manslaughter and driving while intoxicated but those charges were dropped in a plea deal, West Hawaii Today reported.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kauanoe Jackson said Abarcar was trying to connect his phone to his car speaker when he drifted into oncoming northbound traffic and hit Ellis’ vehicle, which was headed to the beach for the day.

Jackson did not comment on why the allegations had changed from driving while intoxicated to driving while distracted.

Abarcar’s attorney, Jason Kwiat said impairment was not an issue. Abarcar has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and was taking his prescribed amount of medication, Kwiat said.

Kwiat tried to convince the judge that probation and community service was an appropriate sentence because Abarcar was fiddling with his phone and not speeding when the crash happened.

“It was distracted driving. Nick is devastated,” he said. “He is devastated he caused so much pain because he wanted to hook up his phone to the radio.”

Abarcar in court told Ellis’ relatives: “I am so eternally sorry for what I have done. I have caused unimaginable pain.”

He added: “Cassie is with me every single day. My greatest desire is to do something to make it right.”

Relatives of Ellis said they were disappointed that the more serious charges had been dropped.

They said they had hoped Abarcar would get a stiffer jail sentence so that the case would serve as an example of the dangers of driving distracted.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

457K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Killed Crash#Injured In Car Crash#Teenage Girls#Negligent Homicide#Manslaughter#Ap#West Hawaii Today#Kids#Relatives#Prison#Northbound Traffic#Counts#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Hawaii Crime & SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Cops Arrest Suspect Who Randomly Set Homeless Man on Fire

On Friday, Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder after he allegedly set a homeless person on fire. Officials say that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, William Woods approached a homeless man sleeping in the doorway of a business in downtown Honolulu and poured gas on him, before setting his victim on fire with a blowtorch. “That guy was completely in flames. He was just screaming,” a witness told the Hawaii Star-Advertiser. Other bystanders tried to help the frantic homeless man, with some yelling at him to drop and roll, while others called for water to help douse the flames, the Star-Advertiser reported. Officials say the 39-year-old victim suffered numerous second- and third-degree burns and has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Hawaii GovernmentRegister Citizen

Hawaii man accused of poisoning stream, prawns fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...