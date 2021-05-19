newsbreak-logo
California Government

5 wounded in Southern California shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 hours ago

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot and wounded during a disturbance in a Southern California neighborhood, authorities said.

The violence erupted Tuesday evening in the Riverside County city of Hemet, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Dispatchers began receiving calls about “a fight between a large group of females” shortly before 6 p.m. and then calls reporting gunfire, a Hemet Police Department statement said.

Officers found several adults with gunshot wounds at the scene and Hemet Valley Hospital reported two more gunshot victims had just arrived there. It was not immediately known whether the latter victims drove themselves or were dropped off.

Police said all five victims suffered “significant” wounds and one had to be flown to a hospital by helicopter.

There were no immediate arrests.

Lt. Nate Miller said late Wednesday morning that he expected to soon have more details.

