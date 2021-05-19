newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona Government

Arizona finds 540 new COVID-19 cases, another 17 deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 hours ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 540 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.

The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 874,605 and 17,497 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose slightly to 607. Of those, 176 were in ICUs.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was around 568 Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. It’s the lowest average since March 31.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths was around 8.

Meanwhile, almost 5.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. Over 3.1 million people, or 44% of the state’s eligible population, have received at least one dose. Over 2.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Arizona health officials are hoping for a higher demand as this marks the first full week where children ages 12-15 can get vaccinated.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

457K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#Johns Hopkins University#Daily Deaths#Arizona Health Officials#Children Ages#Icus#Hopkins#Rose#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Arizona GovernmentAZFamily

What Arizona tenants need to know if landlord sells house they're in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Deborah Moren and her family have been renting the same house in Surprise for the past five years. But their landlord just gave them the required 30-day notice that they must move because the house has been sold. "It's scary because I don't know where we are going to go," said Moren. "I don't know where we are going to end up, and I think that's the scary thing."
Ohio GovernmentWFMJ.com

Ohio virus cases below 1,000 for third straight day

For the third day straight, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ohio fell below 1,000, a continued sign of the disease beginning to wane as more Ohioans get vaccinated. At 72, the number of new hospitalizations from the previous day remains below 100 for the second day in a row.
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...
California Governmentmynewsla.com

Orange County Announces Closing of COVID-19 Mass Vaccine Sites

Orange County officials Thursday announced they will shut down the county’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in June due to a lack of demand for inoculations. Instead, the county will focus more on mobile vaccination clinics to provide shots in areas where there is more resistance to getting the jab in the arm.
Arizona Lifestylekjzz.org

Dressmaker Monique Sandoval: Made In Arizona

Monique Sandoval is the dressmaker behind Cleo + Clementine, and she’s been creating dreamy wedding dresses in Phoenix for more than a decade. You might recognize the name from her old storefront, which she used to run in Phoenix’s Melrose district. Today, she’s working out of a new showroom in downtown Phoenix at The Pemberton, a collective of local, small businesses.
Healththefreshtoast.com

State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Police record 'hate-related public order offence' against couple for flying American Confederate Flag in their back garden in Norwich

A couple who flew the Confederate flag dating back to the American Civil War outside their home have been visited by police for a 'hate-related' public order offence. The issue was reported to officers by teacher Emily Robinson who spotted the flag, originally flown by those who opposed Abraham Lincoln's anti-slavery legislation, outside the home in Norwich, Norfolk.