Voyager Therapeutics : ASGCT 2021 (B)

Stifel analyst Derek C. Archilia downgraded Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $20.00 (from $37.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading to Hold after ESPR reported 1Q21 financials as we continue to see little signs of accelerating script/sales growth for Nexletol/Nexlizet in the near-term. We hate downgrading at these levels, but the reality is, we expect ESPR shares will likely remain under pressure (stock is down -20% after hours) given the lackluster sales ramp, continued capital needs and frankly, there isn't much to get that excited about post the recent, modest capital infusions. We think the DSE deal for ROW offers a bit more cash, but sends a signal that there may not have been a lot of interest from other companies and also DSE is not interested in acquiring ESPR or that management doesn't want to sell. With multiple debt obligations already, meaningful commercial expense, and roughly ~12 months of cash based on our model, we don't think this story gets any better soon."