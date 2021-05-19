Reading expands compost pick-up

Let Special Townies Remain in Their Original Location. Teamsters Local 25 is proud to have called Charlestown home for the past 100+ years. We are a trusted community partner, providing jobs for many residents and supporting organizations and events. For instance, the Teamsters Local 25 Holiday Toy Drive annually gives hundreds of families and organizations toys for the holidays. Our Women’s Committee has donated hundreds of winter essentials like coats, hats, and gloves to shelters in the Charlestown community. The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund has raised several million dollars for autism organizations. At Thanksgiving we partner with Harvest on Vine to provide holiday meals to families in need. We also support parades, churches, and youth sports.