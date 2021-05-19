newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts Government

Reading expands compost pick-up

Wicked Local
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReading’s Department of Public Works recently partnered with Black Earth Compost to offer residents curbside food waste pick-up. Residents who enroll in the program will receive a free starter kit, including a 13-gallon bin and 13-gallon compostable liners. Enrollments in Reading have shot up, and the town has reached the...

