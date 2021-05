News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Kearny Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 4,064,649 shares or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new stock repurchase plan will go into effect upon the completion of the Company’s current stock repurchase plan. As of May 13, 2021, there were 321,820 shares of the Company’s common stock remaining to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.