87-Year-Old Chevy Fan Waited 60 Years For The Right Corvette

A 1998 Chevy Corvette that was donated to the National Corvette Museum during the recent 2021 NCM Bash pays tribute to late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. This Nassau Blue Chevy Corvette was donated to the NCM by Jack and Dor DeLong, who purchased the car brand new in 1997. The DeLongs later drove their C5 to the NCM’s fifth-anniversary celebration in 1999, waking up early so they could be the second car in line to get into the NCM grounds on the day of the event. Jack says attending this event “opened their eyes to what the museum could be for them,” and kickstarted a close relationship with the facility. Since then, the DeLongs have donated two C4 Corvettes to the museum and have now donated a third vehicle in the way of their one-owner C5.