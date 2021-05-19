newsbreak-logo
87-Year-Old Chevy Fan Waited 60 Years For The Right Corvette

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
 3 hours ago
It's never too late in life to buy the car you truly want. Just ask 87-year-old Vern Eden. He's the proud owner of a brand new 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. A resident of Valleyford, Washington, Eden knows a thing or two about cars and trucks. He was a truck driver for 44 years. At the age of 15, he and his older brother hopped into a 1940 Chevy and road tripped it to Mexico and back without a single breakdown or flat tire.

