87-Year-Old Chevy Fan Waited 60 Years For The Right Corvette
It's never too late in life to buy the car you truly want. Just ask 87-year-old Vern Eden. He's the proud owner of a brand new 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. A resident of Valleyford, Washington, Eden knows a thing or two about cars and trucks. He was a truck driver for 44 years. At the age of 15, he and his older brother hopped into a 1940 Chevy and road tripped it to Mexico and back without a single breakdown or flat tire.carbuzz.com