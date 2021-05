Stanford, CA-Oklahoma State Women’s Golf Team shot 2 under 282 and finished fourth at the NCAA Regional in Stanford, California, finishing 36 holes. The Cowgirls had an impressive day from May 21st to 26th to place them firmly in order to compete in the NCAA Championship. At each of the four NCAA regional sites, the bottom six teams and the bottom three who do not belong to those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.