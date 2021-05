I like to wonder what hockey purists from 50, or 100, or even as recent as 30 years ago would think if they saw some of the things happening around the NHL today. The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t won a Stanley Cup in more than half a century. Connor McDavid is unlike any player we’ve seen before. Goons are nigh-nonexistent, and even physicality is significantly less pertinent in today’s game. Lacrosse goals have happened thrice in a little over a calendar year. Then, there’s this upcoming series.