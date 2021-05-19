newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania Government

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Only 100 vaccine doses shipped to Lehigh County so far this week

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 hours ago
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Only 100 vaccine doses shipped to Lehigh County so far this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that only 100 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been checked in by any vaccination provider in Lehigh County so far this week. The Whitehall provider received 100 Moderna doses. An additional 4,100 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been checked in by four Northampton County providers, including 2,340 doses split evenly between St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Fountain Hill and Anderson campuses.

By comparison, the May 5 report showed 27,400 doses shipped to providers in both counties: 22,420 to 11 providers in Lehigh; and, 4,980 to four providers in Northampton. The Lehigh Valley Health Network received 17,380 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines two weeks ago. It did not get a single dose this week.

A spokesperson for the Health Department replied to an inquiry from The Morning Call, stating that the numbers are correct and accurately reflect the number of doses ordered through the federal program formerly called Operation Warp Speed. The federal government has changed its strategy to target local retail pharmacies with vaccine inventory through a separate program, but numbers for those shipments are not available until the following week.

The shrinking number of vaccine doses shipped is just one of several coronavirus pandemic indicators that are declining.

The state Health Department reported 1,257 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,550, down 28% from 2,148 a week ago, and has declined 68% over the last 30 days.

Philadelphia, which reported 206 additional cases, was the only one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to report more than 100 cases Wednesday. Even so, the southeast healthcare, which is anchored by the state’s most populous county, has the lowest population-adjusted case rate of the six regions over the last 14 days, adding 183.7 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. The northeast region, which includes Lehigh and Northampton counties, is third-lowest with a rate of 208.5. The northcentral region leads in additional case activity with a rate of 230.8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

To date, there have been 1.19 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

Combined data from the state and Philadelphia health departments show that 6.79 million Pennsylvanians — 61.3% of the state’s 12-and-older population — have received at least one of the 11.32 million vaccinations administered since mid-December. About 4.93 million people — 44.5% of the eligible population — are fully immunized against COVID-19, with another 1.86 million who need their follow-up shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 49.4% of the state’s adult population are fully vaccinated, slightly higher than the nationwide rate of 47.6% of those 18 or older.

More than 383,000 Lehigh Valley residents have gotten at least one of the 628,000 shots administered locally, representing 65.8% of the eligible population. Almost 264,000 people — 45.3% of the local 12-and-older population — are fully vaccinated, while an additional 119,000 are waiting for their second shot.

Deaths

Overall : 54 compared with 38 on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 38, compared with 38 a week ago. The death rate is 6% lower than it was 30 days ago.

Senior Care: No report Wednesday, leaving a total of 13,219 long-term care deaths, accounting for 49.1% of the state’s 26,925 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,353 people hospitalized as of midday Wednesday compared with 1,427 Tuesday. Of those, 316 were in intensive care, and 212 were on ventilators. COVID hospitalizations are down 42% over the last month.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 100 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, compared with 96 Tuesday, including 23 in intensive care, and 22 on ventilators.

Testing

There were 6,540 test results reported Wednesday, with 14.5% of them positive, compared with 12.5% on Tuesday.

The overall positive test rate is 18.1% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 56 additional case reports, with 30 in Lehigh County, 26 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 74,657.

Deaths : Two new deaths, in Northampton County, compared with none the day before. That brings the total to 1,556 (850 in Lehigh, and 706 in Northampton).

Senior journalist Eugene Tauber can be reached at etauber@mcall.com .

ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
MyChesCo

Weekly COVID-19 Update: 504,764 Vaccinations to Date in Chester County

State Public Health Laboratory in Exton Tests for COVID-19; Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) today confirmed 331 additional...
Pennsylvania Governmenterienewsnow.com

Warren County Reports 39 New Coronavirus Cases; More than 8.8M Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide as NWPA Closes in on 125K Vaccinated

Pennsylvania will lift its coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions Memorial Day. However, the mask mandate will remain in effect until 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. Statewide cases, deaths and testing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,597 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statewide in the last 24 hours, bringing...
Wisconsin GovernmentCBS 58

Fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses being shipped to Wisconsin this week

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be shipped to Wisconsin this week. Health officials say that's a good thing so there are no wasted doses. However, with the anticipation of the FDA to authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 12-year-olds and older, officials say the demand is likely to change.
GovernmentBismarck Tribune

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Wisconsin Governmentseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County COVID-19 Vaccinations Steady So Far This Week

The week may only be two days old, but the number of people in Manitowoc County receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has remained rather steady. 562 more shots were administered yesterday (May 10th), with 188 of those being first dose shots. This means that a total of 61,512 shots have been given out, with 33,442 of those going into the arms of first-time patients.
Pennsylvania Governmentpsats.org

Pennsylvania Now 11th for Vaccine Doses Administered Per Capita

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Pennsylvania has moved up to 11th for total doses administered per capita. Nationally, more than 116 million people have been fully vaccinated, nearly 45% of the adult population. The commonwealth has now administered 9.3 million vaccine doses. Nearly 4 million Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated,...
Public Healthpenncapital-star.com

Despite update to CDC masking rule, Pa. businesses, schools can require masks

While federal guidance regarding who is required to wear a mask changed last week, state health officials reiterated that businesses, schools and other organizations throughout the commonwealth are free to require masks be worn, even among fully vaccinated individuals. The reminder, issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, says that...
Connecticut Governmentchatsports.com

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut hospitals preparing to vaccinate adolescents later this week; COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall

Connecticut, COVID-19, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some Connecticut health care providers have begun to open up appointment slots and to prepare clinics for the expected green light to begin inoculating adolescents with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday...
California Governmentkymkemp.com

45 New Cases Reported Today; County Requests 1,170 Vaccine Doses for Next Week

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Forty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County today, the highest single-day report since January 28. One previously reported antigen-positive case was confirmed through PCR testing and has been reclassified as such to avoid duplication of cases. The total number of county residents who have tested positive now stands at 4,046.