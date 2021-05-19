Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Only 100 vaccine doses shipped to Lehigh County so far this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that only 100 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been checked in by any vaccination provider in Lehigh County so far this week. The Whitehall provider received 100 Moderna doses. An additional 4,100 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been checked in by four Northampton County providers, including 2,340 doses split evenly between St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Fountain Hill and Anderson campuses.

By comparison, the May 5 report showed 27,400 doses shipped to providers in both counties: 22,420 to 11 providers in Lehigh; and, 4,980 to four providers in Northampton. The Lehigh Valley Health Network received 17,380 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines two weeks ago. It did not get a single dose this week.

A spokesperson for the Health Department replied to an inquiry from The Morning Call, stating that the numbers are correct and accurately reflect the number of doses ordered through the federal program formerly called Operation Warp Speed. The federal government has changed its strategy to target local retail pharmacies with vaccine inventory through a separate program, but numbers for those shipments are not available until the following week.

The shrinking number of vaccine doses shipped is just one of several coronavirus pandemic indicators that are declining.

The state Health Department reported 1,257 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,550, down 28% from 2,148 a week ago, and has declined 68% over the last 30 days.

Philadelphia, which reported 206 additional cases, was the only one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to report more than 100 cases Wednesday. Even so, the southeast healthcare, which is anchored by the state’s most populous county, has the lowest population-adjusted case rate of the six regions over the last 14 days, adding 183.7 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. The northeast region, which includes Lehigh and Northampton counties, is third-lowest with a rate of 208.5. The northcentral region leads in additional case activity with a rate of 230.8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

To date, there have been 1.19 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

Combined data from the state and Philadelphia health departments show that 6.79 million Pennsylvanians — 61.3% of the state’s 12-and-older population — have received at least one of the 11.32 million vaccinations administered since mid-December. About 4.93 million people — 44.5% of the eligible population — are fully immunized against COVID-19, with another 1.86 million who need their follow-up shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 49.4% of the state’s adult population are fully vaccinated, slightly higher than the nationwide rate of 47.6% of those 18 or older.

More than 383,000 Lehigh Valley residents have gotten at least one of the 628,000 shots administered locally, representing 65.8% of the eligible population. Almost 264,000 people — 45.3% of the local 12-and-older population — are fully vaccinated, while an additional 119,000 are waiting for their second shot.

Deaths

Overall : 54 compared with 38 on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 38, compared with 38 a week ago. The death rate is 6% lower than it was 30 days ago.

Senior Care: No report Wednesday, leaving a total of 13,219 long-term care deaths, accounting for 49.1% of the state’s 26,925 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,353 people hospitalized as of midday Wednesday compared with 1,427 Tuesday. Of those, 316 were in intensive care, and 212 were on ventilators. COVID hospitalizations are down 42% over the last month.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 100 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, compared with 96 Tuesday, including 23 in intensive care, and 22 on ventilators.

Testing

There were 6,540 test results reported Wednesday, with 14.5% of them positive, compared with 12.5% on Tuesday.

The overall positive test rate is 18.1% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 56 additional case reports, with 30 in Lehigh County, 26 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 74,657.

Deaths : Two new deaths, in Northampton County, compared with none the day before. That brings the total to 1,556 (850 in Lehigh, and 706 in Northampton).

Senior journalist Eugene Tauber can be reached at etauber@mcall.com .